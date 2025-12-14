Love Is Blind: Italy’s Alessandro B calls meeting Hyoni’s family a defining moment in their journey

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)



Love Is Blind: Italy Episode 7 aired on December 8, 2025. The episode focused on Alessandro B and Hyoni as they moved forward in their relationship by meeting his parents. After getting engaged through the experiment, the couple traveled to Alessandro’s hometown to take part in a real-life moment outside the pods.

The episode showed them visiting Laveno-Mombello, where Alessandro grew up. He shared parts of his childhood and explained why the place was important to him. This visit also marked the first time Hyoni met Alessandro’s parents, making it an important moment in their journey on the show.

Alessandro spoke about his family background and shared that his parents are separated. He explained how this influenced the way he sees relationships and marriage. During the visit, both Alessandro and Hyoni talked openly with their parents about the experiment and how their relationship began.

Hyoni also shared details about her own family and cultural background. The episode included conversations with Alessandro’s parents, their reactions to the experiment, and private confessions from Alessandro about his fears and thoughts. Episode 7 showed how the couple handled family meetings, cultural differences, and the fast pace of the experiment as they moved closer to real-world decisions.

“Bringing Hyoni here is a big step” - Alessandro B in Love Is Blind: Italy

Episode 7 followed Alessandro B and Hyoni as they traveled to Laveno-Mombello before meeting his parents. While showing Hyoni around, Alessandro talked about his childhood and the place where he was raised. He explained the setting by saying,



“This is where I grew up.”



He also shared that growing up outside the city shaped many parts of his life.

As they headed to his parents’ home, Alessandro spoke in a private confession about how meaningful the visit was. He said,



“Bringing Hyoni here, introducing her to my parents is a big, big step.”



He explained that the meeting mattered because family opinions are important to him.

Alessandro also spoke about his parents’ separation. He shared that they split when he was 10 years old and said their relationship showed him a different kind of connection based on friendship. He admitted that he was unsure how his parents viewed marriage after their separation.

During the drive, Alessandro said everything was happening very fast. He explained that he felt nervous but also wanted to move forward. He shared that Hyoni meeting his parents was important because it connected his past with his present.

The episode showed their quiet conversations and how Alessandro tried to explain his family situation before the meeting.

This part of the episode focused on Alessandro’s background and the emotions tied to bringing his partner into his family life.

Meeting Alessandro’s parents and sharing family views

When Alessandro and Hyoni arrived, they met his father, Maurizio, and his mother, Daniela. Alessandro explained the Love Is Blind: Italy experiment to them. As part of the explanation, Hyoni said,



“And in the end, you get married to someone.”



Both parents listened and asked questions about how the process worked.

Daniela asked Hyoni how her own parents reacted to the experiment. Hyoni explained that her mother knew first and that she told her father later. She said her father is traditional and shared,



“He was in the military.”



She explained that this was why he was worried about the process.

Maurizio said he was surprised by the idea of the experiment. In his private confession, he shared that he would not have taken part in something similar himself. Daniela spoke about acceptance and said,



“If they’re happy and they’re sure about it, well, I wish them all the best.”



Later, Alessandro spoke privately with his father. Maurizio told him that Hyoni seemed nice and that they looked good together. He advised Alessandro to take things slowly. Alessandro later admitted that his father had seen him make many decisions in life and that this made him question whether he was moving too fast.

The episode ended with Alessandro sharing that he felt scared, but also said things were going well. Episode 7 showed honest conversations, family reactions, and how Alessandro and Hyoni handled the next step in their relationship.



