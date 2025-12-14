Does Love Is Blind Italy star Giovanni own a castle? His off-screen life explored

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind Italy has introduced viewers to Giovanni Calvario as one of the more talked-about participants in the Netflix dating experiment.

While the show focuses on building emotional connections without seeing a partner, attention has also turned to Giovanni’s life outside the pods. As episodes aired, viewers began searching his background and social media, where references to castles, art projects, and rural spaces quickly stood out.

Giovanni, who is 36, is shown in the series forming connections with both Gergana and Giorgia, before proposing to Giorgia.

On the show, he speaks about values, boundaries, and timing, and is seen choosing to sleep on the sofa during their first night together. Away from filming, however, public interest has grown around a project he is linked to called Castel Futuro, which is described online as a castle-based cultural space in the Italian countryside.

This has led to one main question circulating among viewers: Does Giovanni actually own a castle, or is he involved in something else entirely?

While no public record confirms private ownership, his role in the project is clearly documented across official websites and social platforms. Here is what is known so far.

Giovanni’s work and role on Love Is Blind: Italy

On Love Is Blind Italy, Giovanni is presented as an events manager and magician based in Rome. During the experiment, he becomes closely involved with Giorgia, eventually proposing to her without having seen her.

One moment that drew attention was his decision to avoid physical intimacy early on, opting to sleep separately on their first night together. This choice was framed on the show as part of his personal boundaries and approach to relationships.

Outside the series, Giovanni’s professional background is publicly available. He is listed as the founder and creative director of Boanerghes, an events and communication agency.

According to the agency’s website, it has worked on large venues in Rome, including Ex Dogana, a former industrial site used for cultural events. He is also involved in Dopocinema, described as a “fuori festival” project that brings film and cultural events into non-traditional spaces across the city.

Across his platforms, Giovanni links his work to nightlife, performance, and creative production. His online profiles describe him as “@castelfuturo CEO & Creative director,” directly connecting his professional identity to the castle-based project.

No statements from the show itself reference Castel Futuro, but the interest has grown as viewers connect his on-screen presence with his off-screen work.

The castle project and what is publicly known

The project drawing the most attention is Castel Futuro. On its official website, it is described as “a developing artistic space located in the countryside,” with a focus on creativity, performance, and shared living.

Another section explains it as “a place that will be, a model of lifestyle alternative to the city narrative made of consumerism and concrete.” These descriptions position the project as cultural rather than residential or private.

The Castel Futuro site also uses the line, “Un castello dove creare, vivere, lavorare. Il primo di tanti,” which translates to “A castle where you can create, live and work. The first of many.”

On Instagram, posts show visits to old castle structures and rural buildings, alongside captions such as “come live in a castle with me.” The account documents exploration and development rather than finished ownership.

What is not stated anywhere publicly is that Giovanni personally owns a castle as private property. There are no records or announcements confirming a purchase or sole ownership.

Instead, all available information points to his role as the creator and creative director of a cultural project that uses castle spaces as part of its concept. Based on current public sources, Castel Futuro appears to be an artistic and collaborative initiative rather than a private estate.

