What happened to Gergana and Parmi after Love Is Blind: Italy Season 1? Relationship status explored

Gergana Lazarova and Parminder “Parmi” Singh left Love Is Blind: Italy Season 1 as one of the experiment’s most emotionally charged couples, but available information indicates they did not ultimately marry and now appear to be living separate lives.

While neither has publicly confirmed their current relationship status in statements or interviews, post‑show reporting and social media activity suggest that Gergana and Parmi have parted ways and are focused on careers and families in different parts of Italy.

Love Is Blind: Italy connection and engagement

On Love Is Blind: Italy, 30‑year‑old Gergana entered the pods saying she had never romantically said “I love you” and wanted to reserve those words for a “forever partner.”

She described being tired of superficial dating and hoping the Netflix series could help her find something deeper.

From her first conversations with 34‑year‑old Parmi, the pair settled into an easy rhythm, initially talking about families and work while he chose not to disclose details that might reveal his ethnicity or appearance.

She shared that she is Bulgarian and emphasized how much her immigrant parents mean to her, including the pressure she feels because they are ill and she is closely involved in their care.

Gergana and Parmi bonded in the Love Is Blind: Italy pods over an unlikely shared childhood dream of being a flight attendant, even though their adult careers turned out quite different.

At that stage, she was also developing a connection with 36‑year‑old event organizer Giovanni Calvario, while Parmi briefly pursued a relationship with 35‑year‑old genetic biologist Giorgia Paselli.

When Giovanni chose to end things and build with Giorgia instead, Gergana turned more fully toward Parmi, who did not pressure her and remained calm and supportive as they continued to talk in the pods.

Parmi eventually opened up about his Indian heritage when tattoos came up, explaining that he has many to represent his background.

Gergana responded by admitting that his ethnicity might be an issue for her parents and, by extension, for her, because their opinion “means everything.”

She explained the weight of expectations she carries as their daughter, saying she needed a partner who could truly stand beside her.

Parmi answered with a line that resonated far beyond Love Is Blind: Italy:



“I’ll stand and fight with you, if you stand and fight with me.”



That declaration both moved and frightened her, but she chose to follow her feelings and accepted when he proposed in the pods.

Life after Love Is Blind: Italy and signs they split

When Gergana and Parmi met in person for the first time on Love Is Blind: Italy, cameras captured them melting into an embrace and sharing a kiss, with reporting describing the energy between them as “perfectly electric.”

Their romantic getaway to Morocco deepened that bond, as she said she felt genuinely heard and safe with him, and he adjusted to connecting her voice with her appearance and mannerisms.

The emotional connection built in the pods appeared to hold up once they were together off‑camera in a new environment.

The couple’s challenges grew after they returned to Italy and began trying to merge their lives in the real world.

Gergana had built her life near her parents in Milan, while Parmi’s home, family, and restaurant business were centered around Florence and the broader Tuscany region.

Love Is Blind: Italy highlighted from the outset that he could not easily relocate because he owns and operates Raja Indian Lounge Restaurant in Prato, just outside Florence.

Both acknowledged that a long‑distance arrangement or a major move would be required, but continued forward on the show, hoping it could work.

According to post‑season coverage by Moviedelic, once filming moved into the cohabitation phase back in Italy, “outside noise, cultural differences, and the possibility of being long‑distance created a significant divide.”

Articles note that, although both families understood that the decision to marry rested with the couple, the combination of geographic separation and earlier concerns about how Gergana’s parents might react to Parmi’s background became harder to ignore.

Reporting states that “it doesn’t appear as if they were able to ultimately say ‘I do,’” indicating that the Love Is Blind: Italy wedding viewers were building toward did not result in a completed marriage ceremony for the pair.

Neither Gergana nor Parmi has since publicly confirmed whether they remained together romantically after Love Is Blind: Italy despite not marrying, but their social media profiles point to divergent paths.

Coverage notes that they “currently lead drastically different lives in different areas of Italy,” with no shared posts, joint appearances, or hints of ongoing partnership in the months following the show’s filming and release.

Fan discussions on forums and social platforms have interpreted that silence, along with their separate locations and busy independent schedules, as evidence that the relationship has ended, but those discussions are commentary rather than official statements.

