What did Drake comment after Ebro In The Morning ended? Radio hosts Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg address rapper's reaction

On December 12, 2025, Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning talk show aired its final episode. The show’s hosts, Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg, announced the news of the show’s ending on their social media accounts. Netizens reacted with shock and anger that the show, which had run for more than a decade, had been canceled so abruptly.

One person who had a contrary opinion was Drake. The rapper seemed to be celebrating the show’s demise on Instagram as he responded to a post about the cancellation of The Ebro in the Morning talk show with a hatchet emoji.

Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg, who have been vocal in their criticism of the Canadian rapper on their now-cancelled show, responded on X.

Ebro Darden tweeted:

“Drake is 'right-wing' and so is sAK.”

Peter Rosenberg tweeted:

“It's behaviour like this that has made it impossible for people to defend the wack s**t that he does ...,” he wrote on X.

Adding:

“But happy Hanukkah, my one-time pal .. I truly wish you well, even if you're celebrating what you believe is our demise (spoiler alert -- we're about to be much bigger now that we won't be held back by a company that is and has been completely lost ever since they bought the station!).”

Former Ebro in the Morning talk show host Laura Stylez has hinted that she and her co-hosts have plans for 2026

Ebro Darden announced that his eponymous show had ended, saying:

"It's done. More to come. #EbroInTheMorning," the host tweeted.

Darden added:

"I lived out a childhood dream, and it was amazing. Very excited for what's next #ebrointhemorning #reallate."

Peter Rosenberg also shared the news of the show's cancellation on Instagram. He reminded fans that he had predicted a situation like this.

"I tried to tell you guys for a long time that change was afoot, and change is afoot. But change can be beautiful. So, yeah, there's some changes on the horizon, stay tuned."

Laura Stylez hinted that the hosting trio has some plans up its sleeves for 2026.



She wrote on Instagram:

"We had the best time... the most beautiful listeners and got to work with legends I love. I'm so proud of the work we did together... I lived so many of my dreams at Hot97 and got to work with my best friends! ....and best friends don't let go... trust me, @oldmanebro @rosenbergradio and I have plans and more coming next year!"

