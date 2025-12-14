Atlas V to launch 27 Amazon Leo satellites in early morning liftoff

An Amazon logo (Image via Getty)

Space.com reported that United Launch Alliance is preparing an Atlas V rocket launch scheduled for early Monday, Dec. 15. Amazon​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Leo will be in communication with the world's online needs by a 27-satellite launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Launch time is scheduled for a 29-minute launch window, starting at 3:49 a.m. EST. The launch will take place at night, allowing people to watch it live online through coverage provided by United Launch Alliance and Space.com.

The satellites onboard are part of Amazon Leo, the satellite internet program formerly known as Project Kuiper. The mission is a step by Amazon in its plan to create a vast network of satellites in low Earth orbit to provide internet access worldwide.

This will be the fourth Amazon Leo mission to be flown on an Atlas V rocket. The Atlas V launch vehicle has been in service since 2002 and is set to be retired as ULA makes a full transition to its new Vulcan Centaur rocket.

The payload is part of a series of satellite launches aimed at building up the orbiting constellations, which differ from one another.

When the satellites are in position, they will be able to link up with the ones that are already there and are a part of a network built by Amazon, which will be expanded by them in the future. The launch is one of many that will involve different launch providers to fulfill Amazon's system deployment plans.

Launch details and mission overview

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Atlas V rocket is scheduled to leave the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with 27 Amazon Leo satellites. "The liftoff is planned for 3:49 a.m. EST" and the launch window is 29 minutes long, according to the published schedule.

If everything goes well, the rocket will deploy the satellites into low Earth orbit shortly after takeoff. The entire ascent will be recorded, and thus, it will be accessible to the audience.

This is the fourth Amazon Leo mission to be launched via Atlas V. The United Launch Alliance has been dependent on the Atlas V for more than twenty years since the rocket made its maiden flight in August 2002.

ULA is now transitioning to Vulcan Centaur, which has completed only three flights to date. The Atlas V is being retired while Vulcan Centaur is scheduled for future launches. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Amazon Leo is described by the company as a planned megaconstellation of about 3,200 satellites. The system is designed to operate in low Earth orbit, which reduces signal delay. As stated in coverage, “Amazon Leo, previously known as Project Kuiper,” will be deployed through more than 80 launches using rockets from several providers. The Dec. 15 mission adds to the growing number of operational satellites already in orbit.

Broader context and satellite network progress

With this launch, Amazon continues to build its satellite internet network, providing global coverage. So far, six operational missions have been completed, placing 153 Amazon Leo satellites into orbit.

These figures do not include an earlier test mission in October 2023 that carried two prototype satellites. Each new launch increases the size of the network and moves the project closer to full operation.

Amazon has contracted multiple launch providers for the program. In addition to United Launch Alliance, the company is using SpaceX’s Falcon 9, Arianespace’s Ariane 6, and Blue Origin’s New Glenn.

Coverage notes that SpaceX is among the companies supporting the project, even as it operates its own satellite internet service. Starlink, run by SpaceX, currently uses more than 9,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, with thousands launched during 2025 alone.

When operational, the Amazon Leo system will “beam internet connectivity down to people around the globe.”

The project is positioned as a competitor within the expanding satellite internet sector. Monday’s launch adds another set of satellites to orbit and reflects the ongoing pace of activity in commercial spaceflight. Additional missions are planned as Amazon works toward completing its full satellite constellation.

