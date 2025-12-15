What happened to Bobby Shmurda in Minnesota? Nightclub brawl drama explained after rapper gets jumped in viral video

Rapper Bobby Shmurda visits SiriusXM Studios on October 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Rapper Bobby Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Jean Pollard, is going viral for his recent physical altercation with people in a nightclub. He was performing at the MN Gold Room in Minneapolis on December 13. An anonymous man from the crowd reportedly threw a glass bottle at him and screamed,

"Fuck Bobby Shmurda."

TMZ reported that the rapper supposedly abused the man and said that he would kill him if he behaved like that again. Then a group of men jumped Pollard and dragged him into a fight.

Clips of the fight have since gone viral on social media. The news outlet reported that Bobby took a chair to create space between him and the group of men, and he was then escorted safely to a DJ Booth.

Police officers arrived at the scene and took the rapper out of the nightclub to his car. According to reports, no arrests were made, and police were not called on the men either.

Hours after the incident, Bobby Shmurda uploaded Instagram Stories of himself dancing. A bulge could be seen on his forehead, seemingly from the altercation. He then stopped dancing midway and blamed the men for ruining his program.

"You just fucked up the whole program," Bobby Shmurda said.

Last year, a similar fight broke out after Bobby Shmurda performed at a nightclub

The Hot N*gga rapper was with his entourage at the Proud Cabaret nightclub in London in February 2024. He performed two songs and then got into a heated argument with the club's promoter.

Bystanders recorded the fight, and the videos showed Bobby pushing and shoving and allegedly spitting at the man. Ackquille then left the club with his entourage. He did not release any statement regarding the fight.

However, he uploaded pictures on his Instagram performing at the London nightclub. At the time, TMZ reported that authorities were not called after the fight, and no one was injured.

Coming back to Bobby Shmurda's recent club fight, fans quickly supported the rapper. While some netizens pointed out that he needed better security, others praised Pollard for how he fought off the group of men.

"That was the worse security I ever seen Man 100% they got paid to watch or something smh Bobby still came out walking and doing his lil dance man he made there city look bad FR," one Instagram user wrote.

"One against a Bunch of Clowns & he held his own left with his Jewels still and no help from Security… he should pull a Sue case on that spot since they love pullin a case on him all the time," another user noted.

"Bobby went out with honor he ain't run he ain't go behind no security and you can see he was drunk to plus the boy got snuck and he still stood all ten toes down," another fan stated.

Some netizens have also claimed that the men who attacked Bobby Shmurda have allegedly claimed that they got the rapper's chain. Notably, this claim is unverified. Stay tuned for more updates.