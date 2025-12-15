Fallout season 2: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

Fallout Season 2 poster (Image via Instagram/@falloutonprime)

Fallout season 2 arrives on Amazon Prime Video on December 17, 2025. The hit series developed by showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, continues its faithful adaptation of Bethesda’s legendary video game franchise.

Ella Purnell reprises her role as Lucy MacLean, the sheltered Vault 33 resident, now hardened by the wasteland. Walton Goggins returns as both the ruthless Ghoul and pre-war Hollywood star Cooper Howard.

Aaron Moten is back as Maximus, the idealistic Brotherhood of Steel knight, facing new challenges. The returning ensemble includes Kyle MacLachlan as Lucy’s father Hank, Moisés Arias as her brother Norm and other familiar faces from Season 1.

New cast members include Justin Theroux as the mysterious Mr. House, ruler of New Vegas, as well as Macaulay Culkin in a recurring role, and guest appearances by Kumail Nanjiani and others.

After Season 1 became one of Prime Video’s most-watched shows ever, the eight-episode Season 2 of Fallout shifts the action from Los Angeles to the iconic Mojave Wasteland and New Vegas. Episodes release weekly on Wednesdays at 12:00 a.m. PT until February 4, 2026.

When does Fallout season 2 release? Global timings and episode schedule

Unlike Season 1's full drop, episodes for Fallout season 2 arrive weekly every Wednesday.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (US) December 17, 2025 12:00 AM Eastern Time (US) December 17, 2025 3:00 AM GMT (UK) December 17, 2025 8:00 AM CET (Central Europe) December 17, 2025 9:00 AM IST (India) December 17, 2025 1:30 PM CST (China) / SGT (Singapore) December 17, 2025 4:00 PM JST (Japan) December 17, 2025 5:00 PM AEDT (Australia) December 17, 2025 7:00 PM

Episode Release Schedule:

Episode No. Release Date Episode 1 December 17, 2025 Episode 2 December 24, 2025 Episode 3 December 31, 2025 Episode 4 January 7, 2026 Episode 5 January 14, 2026 Episode 6 January 21, 2026 Episode 7 January 28, 2026 Episode 8 February 4, 2026

This weekly rollout builds anticipation as the story unfolds.

What to expect in Fallout season 2: Plot overview

Fallout follows haves and have-nots in a resource-scarce post-apocalyptic America, where Vault dwellers confront a violent and bizarre surface world. Season 2 picks up after Season 1's revelations about Vault-Tec's role in the war.

Lucy allies with The Ghoul to pursue her father Hank, who fled to the Mojave. Their path leads to the ruins of New Vegas- a key location ruled by Robert House. Maximus rises within the Brotherhood of Steel amid growing conflicts.

Expect deeper exploration of factions, cold fusion secrets, deathclaw encounters and flashbacks to The Ghoul's pre-war life. The season expands the wasteland lore with new threats, alliances and answers to lingering mysteries from Vault-Tec's conspiracy.

Where to watch Fallout season 2

Fallout Season 2 streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. A Prime membership is required for access.

Episodes become available simultaneously worldwide at the listed times.

