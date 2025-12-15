Avatar: The Way of Water recap: All to know before Avatar: Fire and Ash releases

A scene from Avatar: The Way of Water (Inage via YouTube/@AvatarOfficial)

Avatar: The Way of Water is a 2022 epic science-fiction film and the sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar, continuing the story of Jake Sully and the Na’vi as they defend Pandora, this time focusing on the ocean clans and the bonds of family. The film was released in American theaters on December 16, 2022. James Cameron returned to direct the film and wrote it alongside Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

The movie features Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, the Na’vi leader and family patriarch; Zoe Saldana as his mate, Neytiri; and Sigourney Weaver as their adopted daughter, Kiri. Stephen Lang returns as Colonel Miles Quaritch, while Cliff Curtis plays Tonowari, leader of the reef-dwelling Metkayina. The ensemble also includes Kate Winslet as Ronal and Joel David Moore as Norm Spellman.

As Avatar: Fire and Ash, the next installment in the saga prepares to hit theaters on December 19, 2025, now is the perfect time to explore the epic plot of Avatar: The Way of Water, which sets the emotional and narrative foundation for the next chapter of Pandora’s saga.

Exploring the plot of Avatar: The Way of Water

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water. Reader's discretion is advised.

The film opens on Pandora, with Jake Sully recounting life as chief of the Omaticaya clan alongside Neytiri and their children, including their adopted daughter, Kiri, and the human boy, Spider. Their peace is shattered when the RDA returns, devastating the forests and wildlife. A year later, Colonel Miles Quaritch is resurrected in a Na’vi Avatar body and leads a mission to kill Jake.

As the RDA strengthens its hold on Pandora, Jake attacks supply lines but realizes his family is being targeted. After Quaritch briefly captures Jake’s children and takes Spider, Jake decides to leave the Omaticaya and seeks refuge with the ocean-dwelling Metkayina clan, led by Tonowari and Ronal.

While adapting to reef life, Jake’s children face prejudice, growth, and danger. Lo’ak forms a bond with Payakan, an outcast Tulkun whose family was slaughtered by whalers. Kiri shows a deep spiritual connection to Eywa but suffers a seizure after linking to the Metkayina Tree of Souls.

Quaritch allies with whalers to draw Jake out, leading to brutal attacks on the Tulkun and the Metkayina. A massive battle follows at sea, where the Na’vi, aided by Payakan, destroy the whaling vessel. During the fight, Neteyam is fatally shot while saving his siblings, devastating the family. Quaritch captures Kiri and Tuk, prompting a final confrontation aboard the sinking ship.

Jake defeats Quaritch, though Spider saves him before rejoining Jake’s family. The Metkayina accept Jake and his family as their own. The film ends with Neteyam laid to rest at the Tree of Souls, and Jake vows to protect his new home.

Where to watch Avatar: The Way of Water?

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently available to stream on both Disney+ and Max, giving fans flexible options to watch James Cameron’s epic at home.

On Disney+, users can stream the film with a Basic plan with ads starting at $7.99/month or upgrade to a Premium (no ads) tier at $10.99/month (prices may vary slightly by region) — Disney+ also offers bundle deals with Hulu and ESPN+ for more content at a combined rate.

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, offers a plan with ads at $9.99/month and an ad-free tier at $15.99/month, allowing subscribers to stream The Way of Water alongside other movies and Max Originals.

The movie became available to stream after its theatrical run and can be watched on demand through subscriptions or rented and purchased on platforms like Apple TV and Prime Video.

