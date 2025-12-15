Who is Nick Reiner? All about Rob Reiner and Michele Singer's son's addiction struggle as the screenwriter is accused of his parents' homicide

Rob Reiner has been a father of four children (Image via Getty)

Nick Reiner is accused of killing his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer. Charges came a day after two bodies were found in Rob's Los Angeles home on December 14; insiders say they were the couple.

Nick wrote the screenplay for Being Charlie, a film inspired by his own addiction battle and directed by his father, according to Parade magazine.

Family sources reportedly accused Nick of involvement in the deaths. The LAPD is questioning him but has confirmed nothing; there have been no arrests.

Furthermore, the police shared details about the incident on X (formerly Twitter), stating that they had received a report of a death investigation from S. Chadbourne Avenue. In another update, the LAPD wrote:

“Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) responded to the residence, which has been identified as the home of Rob Reiner. At this time, no further details are available as this is an ongoing RHD investigation, into an apparent homicide.”

The comments section of the post has been restricted to the accounts mentioned by the account. A few other insiders for People magazine also said that Rob and Michele’s daughter, Ramy, was allegedly the first to discover their dead bodies.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also arrived at the house to offer medical help. Moreover, the individuals reportedly suffered lacerations from a knife. Other updates on the investigation are currently awaited.

Nick Reiner’s addiction issues have created headlines over the years: Parents’ response and more explained

The Los Angeles, California native is one of the two sons born to Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer. Parade magazine stated that Nick’s substance abuse problems started when he was a teenager, leading to multiple stays at the rehab over the years.

Moreover, he was only 15 when he first joined rehab. A year after the release of Being Charlie, Nick Reiner told People magazine that he had many stories to tell and had been homeless at one point, which was even addressed in the film. He recalled his experience at places such as Maine, New Jersey, Texas and more.

Nick’s short stays outside his house were a result of his unwillingness to return to rehab. Reiner opened up on how the entire experience changed his life. He said:

“That made me who I am now, having to deal with that stuff. I met crazy great people there, so out of my element. Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there.”

Nick Reiner’s father, Rob, also spoke to People magazine at the same time, saying that he was never frustrated with his son. The filmmaker specifically addressed the period when his son started taking drugs, saying that he was not aware of how he could help Nick.

Nick’s inspiration for writing the screenplay for Being Charlie was his own stay in rehab. He told People magazine that he “tasted life” for the first time, describing the experience as his “salvation.” Nick said:

“I was able to wait it out long enough in order to see just a glimpse of things differently. That’s all it took, just to see the situation I was in from a slightly different angle.”

Rob Reiner has been praised for his work as an actor and director. His credits include popular titles such as The Princess Bride, Shock and Awe, God & Country, Everyone’s Hero, The Muse and more.