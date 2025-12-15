Robin Hood season 1 episode 8 ending explained: Did Sheriff of Nottingham finally catch Robin Hood?

A scene from Robin Hood Season 1 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)

No, the Sheriff of Nottingham does not catch Robin Hood in Season 1 Episode 8 of the 2025 MGM+ series. Despite a well-laid ambush during a daring castle rescue, Robin escapes, though the operation costs an outlaw's life and leads to a controversial killing in camp.

The action-adventure series Robin Hood, created by John Glenn and Jonathan English, premiered on MGM+ with two episodes on November 2, 2025.

This 10-episode reimagining stars Jack Patten as Robert of Locksley, also known as Robin Hood, a Saxon forester's son turned outlaw leader fighting Norman oppression.

Lauren McQueen plays Lady Marian Huntingdon, a Norman noblewoman secretly aiding Queen Eleanor (Connie Nielsen) at court. Sean Bean is the ruthless yet strategic Sheriff of Nottingham.

The show delves into class conflicts, personal betrayals and the roots of rebellion in post-Norman conquest England.

Following Episode 7, Rob's vengeful killing of Lord Warwick escalates tensions, prompting the Sheriff to arrest Saxon elders, including Rob's uncle Gamwell, as bait.

Robin Hood season 1 episode 8 ending explained: Robin rescues the Saxon hostages from the Sheriff of Nottingham and kills Alwin

Episode 8, "The True Price of Defiance" (aired December 14, 2025) begins in Nottingham Castle. The Sheriff parades the five Saxon hostages before his men, issuing a public ultimatum: Robin Hood must surrender within one week or the prisoners die.

He releases one hostage to deliver the message, but privately tells aides that he expects a rescue raid instead and has prepared heavy defenses for the trap.

Gamewell bravely offers his own life to spare the others, but the Sheriff refuses. He reveals that Rob's father, Hugh Locksley, was betrayed by testimony from a trusted Saxon forester named Alwin.

Meanwhile, in Westminster, Rob disguises himself as a royal guard, with the help of Ibrahim Al-Rashid, to infiltrate the palace. He passes a symbolic coin to Queen Eleanor via channels and seeks out Marian for reconciliation, leaving her a marigold flower.

Marian confronts him coldly, declaring she no longer loves him because of his violent path. She burns the flower, and, on the advice of friend Priscilla, dances with Prince John at a ball, deepening her dangerous court role.

Back in Sherwood Forest, Rob rallies his outlaws for the rescue. Using Milange's knowledge of the castle's original Saxon architecture, they identify hidden passages for infiltration. That night, the group sneaks in, silently neutralises guards and frees the hostages from the dungeons.

As they escape, the Sheriff's trap activates: waves of armed guards swarm them. Chaos erupts in a brutal fight. Outlaw Henry Miller takes a severe wound and is unable to continue; he dies on the spot, and his body is left behind as the group flees.

On the castle rooftops, Rob clashes swords with the Sheriff in a prolonged, intense duel. Just as the Sheriff gains the advantage, Rosemary (disguised as Ralph) fires an arrow into the Sheriff's arm from afar, wounding him and allowing Rob time to break away.

The outlaws and hostages escape into the night.



The next day, a somber funeral is held for Henry in camp. Rosemary, grieving over her brother's (revealed) connection, vows personal revenge against the Sheriff and grows closer to Rob, fully embracing her role.

Gamewell then confides in Rob about Alwin's past betrayal: the Saxon testified falsely against Hugh Locksley, sealing his execution. Furious, Rob confronts Alwin in the village.

Alwin admits the act but claims he was coerced. Saxon elders intervene, warning Rob that executing him would undermine support among locals by questioning the justice of his actions.

Rob starts to walk away, but Alwin, panicked, grabs an axe and charges. In self-defence and fueled by old rage, Rob shoots Alwin dead with an arrow, declaring it retribution for both the historical betrayal and the immediate attack.

Elsewhere, the wounded Sheriff reveals to his aides that he coerced one of the freed hostages into becoming a spy, providing intel from inside Rob's camp. The episode cuts to this unnamed spy quietly observing and noting details in Sherwood.

At Westminster, Queen Eleanor pens a letter to her son, Prince Richard (the Lionheart), urging his swift return to England amid growing turmoil and threats to his throne from Prince John.

Robin evades capture entirely and the rescue succeeds in freeing all hostages, but at the steep cost of Henry's life and the group's morale. Rob's killing of Alwin, though triggered by the axe attack, blurs his moral lines, potentially alienating Saxon supporters who see it as vengeance over justice.

This darker act highlights the "true price of defiance": personal losses, fractured alliances and escalating ruthlessness on both sides.

The Sheriff's planted spy introduces an imminent internal threat, poised to leak plans or sow discord. Rosemary's vow of vengeance strengthens her bond with Rob but adds emotional volatility.

Marian's rejection solidifies her court immersion, heightening risks as she navigates Prince John's interest.

Eleanor's call for Richard's return signals broader political escalation, tying the rebellion to royal succession struggles. With Robin still free but isolated, the episode builds dread for betrayals and larger confrontations ahead- no triumph, just survival at mounting expense.

What to expect in Robin Hood season 1 episode 9?

Episode 9 titled "I Choose You" (December 21, 2025) will likely explore fallout- the spy's actions dividing the camp, Rob grappling with Alwin's death, Rosemary's growing role and Marian facing critical choices amid Prince John's advances.

External threats, such as Guy of Gisborne, may emerge, pushing toward the season's climactic battles.

Where to watch Robin Hood season 1

Robin Hood season 1 streams exclusively on MGM+. All episodes are available on demand via the MGM+ app, website or add-ons like Amazon Prime Video Channels for subscribers.

