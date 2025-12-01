Robin Hood season 1 episode 6 ending explained: Queen Eleanor meets with Rob and Marian realizes her lover is responsible for Aronne’s death

Cast actors of Robin Hood Sean Bean, Lydia Peckham, Connie Nielsen, Oscar Salem, Jack Patten and Lauren McQueen attend the Premiere f MGM+'s "Robin Hood" at The Culver Theater on October 21, 2025 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

MGM+ and Lionsgate Television’s Robin Hood is an adventure and action drama series that was created by John Glenn and Jonathan English, and premiered its first season on November 2, 2025.

The central storyline and plot of the show focus on the character of Rob, who is a Saxon by birth and also an outlaw, and Marian, who is a woman of noble birth from Normandy.

The show focuses on how both of them fight for peace and justice together, while Rob creates a rebel group to fight against the rising injustice after the Norman conquest, and Marian ends up infiltrating the courthouse from within to seek justice.

The eponymous character in the series is played by actor Jack Patten, and actress Lauren McQueen plays the role of Marian.

Season 1 episode 6 of the show was released on November 30, 2025, on MGM+, and the title of the episode is ‘Bound By Love, Divided By Lies’. In episode 6 of the show, Queen Eleanor met with the Sheriff of Nottingham when he came to the royal court to discuss matters of politics and plotted and schemed ways to try to catch Rob, who is the notorious outlaw.

Meanwhile, the Queen also decided to travel to Nottingham, and on her way, her maid Marian went to her home at the Locksley Estate, where she ended up being reunited with Rob and the two of them shared some passionate moments.

Towards the end of the episode, what ensues is that Marian meets with her father, the Earl of Huntingdon, and finds out from him that her lover was the one who was responsible for her beloved brother’s death, and she is shattered.

Details explored on the ending and everything that happened in season 1 episode 6 of Robin Hood

In season 1 episode 6, at Nottingham, the Sheriff of Nottingham announced that he wanted to conduct a meeting between all the Saxon rulers to find out who the outlaw culprit was, who had viciously attacked his daughter.

Queen Eleanor also ends up at Nottingham Castle, and she explained that the reason behind her visit was to create a writ and get it signed by every baron and earl, stating that a state of emergency had been declared in the Midlands due to attacks by the outlaws, urging the attention of the king.

Eleanor’s attempts were clearly due to her intentions of getting King Henry II back from France to England. During Queen Eleanor’s travel from Westminster to Nottingham, her maids also travelled with her, and that allowed Marian Huntingdon to visit the Locksley Estate, where she was reunited with Rob.

They shared some passionate moments with each other. Marian also conveyed to Rob that the Queen had a secret plan to meet with the outlaw herself, but she was unaware that Rob himself was the outlaw.

Towards the end of the episode, Rob met with the Queen and shared his plans to amp up his attacks on the Sheriff of Nottingham for personal vengeance, and the Queen supported him.

In addition to that, Marian met with her father, the Earl of Huntingdon, and was devastated at finding out that her lover was the reason behind the death of her brother, Aronne.

Stay tuned for more updates.