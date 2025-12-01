"I divorced for a reason:" The Real Housewives of Potomac's Monique warns Stacey about her ex-husband amid dating rumors

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast members Monique Samuels and her ex-husband Chris Samuels attending the "Love & Marriage: DC" screening at The Park At 14th on May 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10's latest episode saw a dramatic storyline centered on Stacey Rusch's rumors of dating Monique Samuels' ex-husband, Chris Samuels.

A big showdown occurred at Gizelle Bryant's celebration party for achieving a remarkable milestone: 10 million downloads of her podcast Reasonably Shady.

The ladies had called Chris, who denied everything, but some ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac were still not convinced, especially Keiarna Steward, who had come to meet Monique with Ashley Darby at a restaurant.

Stacey and Monique clear up everything about the rumors, where Stacey even shows all the messages from Chris that she has not even replied to.

Monique lastly admitted that she has nothing to do with Chris now that they have separated, and her only concern is for Stacey to remain careful around him, considering how messy he is, as she says:

"More of my concern was the fact that I want you to be careful with that whole situation. Because here's the thing. I know how messy he is. And he's pulling you right into his mess. I divorced him for a reason. And there's a lot of things that people don't know."

Stacey claims Chris Samuels was stalking her for months in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10

Monique, Wendy, Ashley, and Keiarna meet at a restaurant to clear the air after rumors spread that Stacey was dating Monique’s ex-husband, Chris Samuels.

Tension starts immediately in the latest Sunday episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo when Stacey arrives and insists she only wants to talk to Monique and Wendy, not Keiarna or Ashley.

Feeling dismissed, Keiarna gets frustrated and eventually walks out to sit in the bar nearby, reasoning in a confessional:

"I choose to leave because A, I already don’t give a s***. B, I already know you’re about to lie. C, this is a Monique and Stacey conversation anyway. And then the fact that you’re acting like I’m the threat when you’re the scariest b**** in the room is crazy to me. I’ll happily go."

With Keiarna gone, Monique finally got to the point. Monique explains she does not remain in contact with anyone connected to her ex and therefore just wanted clarity.

Stacey went on to provide a clarification, stating that she never dated Chris. Later, Monique confessed that she does not care whether Stacey has dated him or not, as she has been there, done that.

Monique told the producers that she has moved on in life and healed, as her old version would have started quarreling by now in a similar situation, adding in a confessional:

"But that's not who I am anymore. And people like her, they can't keep the lie going. So go ahead and get your popcorn ready, and we'll just see what happens."

Stacey then pulled out her phone, showing the messages Chris had allegedly sent her since June. She explained that when Potomac Lifestyle ran a cover with her and her daughter, Chris messaged her, “beautiful.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac didn’t answer because, as she told Monique, “I was not talking to your husband.” Ashley, however, did not buy it, saying:

"Everybody knows how text messaging works. You can delete that fast, quick, and in a hurry. And no one would be any wiser. So, fraudulent receipts."

Wendy turned into a detective mode right away, trying to connect the dots in a confessional, citing the four suspects of leaking information as Keiarna, Gizelle, Angel, and Stacey herself.

Monique then expressed her confusion about who to believe, as she does not want to be involved with Stacey's family.

She later ended the conversation, honestly putting her intentions that she wants Stacey to remain careful with Chris, who may intend to pull her into his mess, concluding:

"Let’s just be 100. I’m fine with it. I’m not here to start an argument or fuss and fight. More of my concern was the fact that I want you to be careful with that whole situation."

