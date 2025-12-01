"She's not to be trusted around husbands:" The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle comments on Stacey amid dating claims with Chris Samuels

Stacey Rusch from The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 saw another round of accusations and confrontation going on as the women are convinced that Stacey Rusch is dating Monique Samuels' ex-husband, Chris Samuels.

Keiarna Stewart explosively attacked Stacey with the accusations at Gizelle Bryant's Reasonably Shady party, where she celebrated the remarkable milestone of 10 million downloads of her podcast.

As the scene unfolded in the latest episode of the Bravo series on November 30, 2025, Gizelle jumped in out of nowhere and passed a comment on Stacey, saying:

"She's not to be trusted around husbands or children or anybody else."

That's when The Real Housewives of Potomac star suggested that the ladies call Chris themselves and clear out their assumptions and rumors.

So, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan called Chris, putting the phone on speaker, briefing him about the whole situation and what Kiearna heard from Karen Huger's friend, Cherita "Cookie" Whiting.

Chris cleared the air, completely denying that he had any idea about the conversation they were talking about. However, some women are still not convinced after the phone call ended.

Here's what happened at Gizelle's Reasonably Shady party in The Real Housewives of Potomac

The tension inside Gizelle Bryant’s Reasonably Shady party hit its peak when Keiarna Stewart once again accused Stacey Rusch of secretly calling Chris Samuels to report that Monique had been “trash-talking him.”

She snapped at Stacey, “I never trusted around my husband,” only for Stacey to fire back, “You don’t have one," leading to a back-and-forth argument between them.

Meanwhile, the rest of the women circled the table. Charrisse Jackson-Jordan grabbed her phone and dialed Chris right in front of everyone. When Chris answered, Charrisse explained,

"I’m actually filming, and we just had a situation where Cookie was made to look bad. I know you and Cookie are very good friends, and I just want to know if Stacey communicated with you about a conversation that was had about Monique. That’s it. Yes or no?"

Chris finally shut the whole story down immediately on the Sunday episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, saying:

"Yeah, I don’t know nothing about what the f--- y’all people talking about."

But even after hearing it straight from Chris himself, the doubt didn’t disappear. Stacey threw up her hands in frustration:

“We called Chris, and you still want to accuse me of being a liar? He just told you no.” Later, she admitted in her confessional: “It’s very clear to me that no matter what I do or what I say, everyone is always questioning me.”

Gizelle, meanwhile, told producers that nothing would convince her that Stacey did not tell Chris. Later, Gizelle, Tia Glover, Keiarna, and Ashley Darby gathered at Angel Massie's home to discuss the whole drama at the party.

Gizelle kept going, saying she found the whole situation “disgusting,” especially because she had found Stacey’s story “refreshing,” adding that to watch her “get up off that table and call her ex-husband is disgusting.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the host bluntly asked Stacey about “a lot of talk about her and Chris Samuels,” and even mentioned the women not believing in her version of stories.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star shifted the conversation back to the reconciliation with her own ex-husband. She described being “so very grateful and happy to be back with my ex-husband” after more than 15 years together, losing their way, and finding their way back, noting:

"So I'm really looking forward to sharing that because I know there are a lot of people that have gone through the same experience. So that's my message. I will take that message."

The Shayo brand owner had made comments during a dinner in The Real Housewives of Potomac, where she said that she adores Chris Samuels, calling him her good friend, a great man, and a great father, which led to suspicions among the group.

Stay tuned for more updates.