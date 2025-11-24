“Pronounce it correctly”: The Real Housewives of Potomac cast members talk about Stacey’s company name

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Stacey Rusch recently launched her cannabis brand named Shayo. In an interview with The Daily Dish, the Bravo star pointed out that the prime reason for entering the "wellness industry was that she simply wanted to help people.”

The television personality earlier revealed that she thought of building a brand that was a representation of herself and to take care of her daughter. In the recent episode of the hit Bravo show, fellow cast members discuss all about the brand.

As Stacey pointed out that it’s a Nigerian name and that she herself has Nigerian roots, the name seemed apt. One of the cast members advices Stacey,

“Pronounce it correctly, you are not pronouncing it correctly.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Stacey Rusch hits back at critics

In an episode of the show, Stacey Rusch has finally broken the silence about criticism, saying in an interview with The Daily Dish,

“I don't have anything to say to people who criticize my decision to talk about the launch of my brand in my own time.”

The RHOP alum further explained that “reasonable people and people that have businesses understand the importance of timing and when she was asked about her brand, she did not have it at the time.

“And now that I do, I'm very excited to share that."

Stacey Rusch has opened up about her personality that viewers see on the show. As she told ESSENCE,

“I just have never really looked to other people to validate me. I have never found validation in what other people think of me. I am sustained and validated through my relationship with God, my family, and people who love me. So, you know, if I’m not your cup of tea, that’s fine,” she says. “I tend to let things roll off my shoulders because God and my family sustain me, and the opinion and perception of others do not."

There has been ongoing tension between Stacey and Wendy about the cannabis line, as Wendy said in a confessional clip,

"You have stolen the cannabis idea, my aesthetic a little bit, and now you are naming your product 'happy.' ... People are just copycats. If Stacey goes and gets a PhD or four degrees, I'm losing my s–t."

Stacey Rusch opens up about her brand new cannabis line

In an interview with ESSENCE, the television personality opened up about her brand, saying.

“The name of the brand, by the way, is inspired by Rusch’s discovery that her roots lie in Nigeria, where she has since spent time, and where many of her friends come from. “‘Shayo’ means to be happy. To be joyous. It means to celebrate your family and your friends in whatever way you choose. And hopefully you’ll choose to celebrate with my gummies.”

Stacey Rusch had earlier clapped back at criticism as she pointed out on the show,

"I mean, I've made history as the first Black woman in the state of Virginia to have a cannabis brand. I can't be worried about other people. I can only focus on myself and my success."

Stay tuned for more updates.