The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Mia Thornton sued over unpaid rent

Mia Thornton (Image via Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Mia Thornton is reportedly being sued for eviction months before she was arrested for allegedly stealing furniture out of a luxury high-rise condo.

US Weekly has received information about a reported lawsuit that was filed by a company called Encore Management against Mia Thornton and Jared McGriff on September 11.

According to the lawsuit filed, the Bravo star rented a property but later failed to pay the rent on a "three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,011 square foot unit", which is located in Atlanta.

The lawsuit comes right after Mia Thornton was accused of stealing furniture from a condo that she was renting on Marietta Street. Mia Fields-Thornton made her debut in the Real Housewives franchise during its sixth season.

However, she later announced her departure, citing a change in location as the reason. The RHOP alum was heard claiming in the body cam footage that Jared McGriff has a storage key.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton sued for eviction

As Encore has filed the lawsuit, they are demanding that the duo be evicted and to also pay the past due rent of $5,100 for September, plus $6,085 per month that they remained.

The Encore lawsuit further requested an additional amount of $700 in fees. Us Weekly has obtained information about a second eviction lawsuit that was filed in March 2024 against Mia Thornton in North Carolina.

In this lawsuit, a landlord has claimed that she failed to pay $3,419 in “rent and demanded possession of the rented property.”

The condo’s manager has further claimed in the report that the television personality abruptly “moved out of the unit in the middle of the night without notice" on October 28.

It was further reported that Thornton and McGriff took the furniture along with the TV that was on the wall.

Mia Thornton falls into legal battles after her exit from the hit Bravo show

Mia Thornton recently made headlines after being arrested for alleged charges of theft of furniture.

The Bravo star earlier took to social media and issued a statement while confirming her exit from the Real Housewives franchise.

“With every new season comes a new beginning and I have some news to share, My family and I have decided to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season.”

She further thanked the entire team behind the show as she expressed gratitude, as she reflected on how it has been four seasons filled with growth, lessons, and so many incredible memories.

She also teased a bit about her plans while telling the city to “brace itself as she plans to expand her empire there".

“I want to thank Truly Original, Bravo, NBCUniversal and Andy Cohen for believing in me and giving me the space to share my story. To my castmates: thank you for the laughs, the lessons, and the unforgettable moments. And to the amazing fans, your love and support has meant everything to me. I’ll always carry that with me.”

Stay tuned for more updates.