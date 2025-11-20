Who is Nathalia Santoro? All about Gordan Ryan's girlfriend as viral arrest mugshot report goes viral

Nathalia Santoro (Photo: Instagram/@notheysonny)

Nathalia Santoro, Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter Gordan Ryan's girlfriend's mugshot went viral. According to the arrest records, which also went viral, she was arrested in Texas on October 16 for DUI, evading the police in a chase, and hiding a weapon.

Nathalia Santoro is from São Paolo, Brazil. She's a fitness enthusiast with a background in bodybuilding and a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

According to Essentially Sports' August 16, 2024, report, Santoro also previously did modeling.

She came to the US for her love of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and eventually met her boyfriend Gordon. They have been dating since 2016, as per reports.

Currently, Nathalia Santoro uploads fitness content on her Instagram page, where she has over 130,000 followers. She also has two Facebook pages and shares videos of her daily routine on the platform.

Gordon Ryan shared a social media post dedicated to Nathalia Santoro

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter uploaded an Instagram post in 2023, where he thanked his girlfriend for always supporting his dreams and putting him first. Ryan stated that Nathalia Santoro is among the people who should get credit for his success.

"One person who definitely doesn't get enough credit is Sonny. She doesn't ask for credit, she doesn't complain, and she always puts me first... I am very lucky to have someone in my personal life who can help access the board, both on and off the mats" he wrote.

Santoro then uploaded a post dedicated to Gordon on his birthday, July 8. Calling him "sweet" and "smart," she shared that she would always have his back.

"You will always have me and I will always have your back. No matter what... Imagine if I could share moments we have when nobody is watching with the world ? People would fall in love with you the same way I did. You are so sweet, incredible smart and so f stupid. It's an incredible mix," Nathalia wrote.

In other news, Santoro made headlines this year after she documented her solo travel to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Nathalia stayed in the country for 10 days, traveling from one place to another while sharing her thoughts on Afghan women.

She noted that as a foreigner, she had more freedom to do things, while Afghan women remained under strict control.

Santoro shared that despite it, the women were not "voiceless." Instead, they were being "silenced."

Being a fitness enthusiast, Nathalia Santoro made sure to work out. However, she trained using whatever she could access, as women are prohibited from working out in Afghanistan.

Nathalia shared that her bigger frame and tattoos drew attention, and children often were curious about them. She shared that the questions she faced were from genuine curiosity and not judgment.

She shared that her decision to visit the war-torn country came from her desire to see the reality for herself. Nathalia said she wanted to see, feel, and understand it, rather than fear it because of someone else's words.

Nathalia Santoro stated that the Taliban has not changed over the years, and they still dominate the people of Afghanistan "through fear and control."

Stay tuned for more updates on Nathalia Santoro's arrest.