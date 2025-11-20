Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 shows Kody Brown faces messy punishment after Brianna LaPaglia calls him 'creepy' during interrogation task

Television personality Kody Brown attends the Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

In the season 4 finale of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Kody Brown faced a physical consequence after fellow recruit Brianna LaPaglia described him as "creepy" during a simulated interrogation task.

In the finale released on Thursday, November 20, the remaining recruits, including Brianna, Andrew East, Shawn Johnson East, Kody, and Gia Giudice, participated in a capture exercise that involved individual interrogations.

During the exercise, a Directing Staff member explained the purpose of the interrogation, saying,

“The interrogators don’t poke people for no reason. They are probing. They find a weak point, that means they can exploit it. Because what they are really after is information.”

Interrogation task leads to a consequence for Kody Brown on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4

The interrogation task

In the exercise, Kody and Brianna were positioned opposite each other after a new Directing Staff member drenched Kody in dirty water. The DS member stated,

“She has dropped you in the s***. I think it is only fair that we honor that. I have got you some nice s*** water.”

The staff then encouraged Brianna to express her opinion of Kody before revealing that she had called him “creepy” and that the dunking was intended as a “punishment” for his behavior.

Brianna explained her reasoning to the DS, stating that she avoided talking to Kody because he was older. The staff member added that she had also called him "creepy" and that the dunking was a consequence for that behavior.

Kody Brown’s interactions with fellow recruits

Throughout season 4, Kody encountered difficulty building rapport with some members of the group.

Earlier in the season, he was paired with Brianna and Shawn for a task, during which the two recruits expressed frustration over his actions. In a confessional, Kody shared,

“I have great relationships with some people and not-so-great relationships with others. But what other people think about me has never been important enough for me to change.”

The season included instances in which Kody’s repeated questions caused discomfort for Brianna and Shawn during high-pressure moments.

There were also unobserved moments where other recruits expressed annoyance with him.

Despite these challenges, Kody engaged in discussions with other team members, notably Andrew East, which provided context to his personal background and lifestyle.

Discussions between Kody and Andrew East

Andrew described his conversations with Kody in an interview on The Viall Files last month. He explained that they had “fascinating theological discussions” that often lasted for hours, focusing on Kody’s understanding of the Bible and his upbringing. Andrew noted that it was interesting to meet someone who has multiple wives and to explore the experiences and decisions that led him to that point in life.

Andrew elaborated on the discussions, noting,

“We would talk for hours about, like, his understanding of the bible and then his upbringing. It’s really fascinating to start to get a picture of, like, how you end up with multiple wives.”

He continued that the discussions helped him build a certain amount of "empathy" for people and understanding, noting that they encountered different perspectives along the way.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test ​​​​​​season 4, which premiered in September, features recruits undergoing rigorous physical and mental challenges modeled on actual Special Forces selection procedures.

The season concluded with Gia Giudice and Shawn Johnson East emerging as winners of the competition.

