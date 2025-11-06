Who went home on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 episode 7? Details explored

Mark Ester from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4 (Image via Instagram/@markestes_1)

The challenges on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test continued to intensify as the recruits entered their seventh day in the Moroccan desert.

Fatigue, injuries, and health complications began taking a toll on the remaining participants as they faced another series of physically demanding tasks.

Midway through the episode, which aired on November 6, 2025, two recruits were forced to withdraw from the competition due to medical issues.

Christie Pearce Rampone and Mark Estes both exited after being advised by medics to discontinue participation for health and safety reasons.

Two recruits medically withdraw from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4

Christie Pearce Rampone’s medical withdrawal

At the beginning of day seven, Olympic soccer champion Christie Pearce Rampone reported difficulty breathing after spending the night coughing and feeling unwell.

She approached the medic, Dr. Andy Brown, for assessment. During the examination, Dr. Brown observed tightness in her chest and significant crackling sounds in her lungs, indicating a chest infection.

Based on these findings, he concluded that continuing the course could worsen her condition and recommended immediate withdrawal.

Although Christie expressed disappointment about leaving before completing the program, the decision was final for medical reasons.

The directing staff officially took her number, marking her departure. Before exiting, Christie shared that leaving early was difficult after training and pushing through multiple challenges.

Following her discharge, only seven recruits remained on the show.

Mark Estes exits after an ear injury

Later in the episode, Mark Estes began experiencing severe pain and swelling in his ear following the previous day’s combat exercise.

He mentioned that the ear felt unusual and compared the injury to “cauliflower ear.”

The medic examined the affected area and identified swelling that could result in long-term disfigurement if not treated promptly.

The medical team determined that Mark needed to visit a hospital for specialist evaluation and informed him that continuing the course was unsafe.

Mark asked if there was any way to stay, but the medic confirmed that the condition required immediate medical attention from an ENT specialist.

The directing staff acknowledged his effort and performance before officially discharging him from the competition. His exit came soon after Christie’s, reducing the number of active participants to six.

Remaining recruits and ongoing challenges

Following​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the two medical discharges, the five contestants left were Gia Giudice, Shawn Johnson East, Andrew East, Kody Brown, Brianna LaPaglia, and Randall Cobb.

The following segment of the show was a hostage rescue simulation intended to challenge the concepts of cooperation, communication, and tactics used under stress.

Divided into pairs of two each, the newly enlisted were given the task of finding and freeing a hostage in a fire-smoke-filled building, along with carrying out a series of timed ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌tasks.

Kody Brown and Shawn Johnson East struggled to complete the mission and failed to execute the final steps. Andrew East and Gia Giudice managed to locate the hostage but were unable to complete all assigned tasks.

Brianna LaPaglia and Randall Cobb successfully finished the exercise.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ remaining six recruits later had to go through an obstacle course that was designed to test their endurance and focus. They could be seen to be very tired, but all six still pushed on with the drills.

After the events of the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4 episode 7, Christie Pearce Rampone and Mark Estes had to leave the show due to medical reasons; therefore, only six recruits were left to continue in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌competition.

