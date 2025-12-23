Love Is Blind: Italy reunion sees Parmi discuss Gergana’s wedding-day decision

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy returned with its reunion episode on December 22, 2025, bringing together cast members to discuss their experiences after the experiment.

Among the couples featured were Parmi and Gergana, who revisited their relationship, engagement, and wedding day. During the season finale, Gergana said no at the altar, ending their engagement. The reunion episode gave both participants space to explain their decisions and what followed after the ceremony.

The discussion focused on how the wedding outcome affected them individually and as a pair. Hosts asked about their expectations at the altar, their communication after the ceremony, and whether they tried to continue their relationship.

Parmi addressed the meaning of the rejection and how it shaped his perspective. Gergana explained what led to her decision and how distance and differences influenced what came next.

The reunion also included details about their contact after the wedding, their attempts to meet in person, and the misunderstandings that emerged.

Both participants spoke about their conversations, travel between cities, and the choices they made afterward. Their segment offered a recap of their journey from the pods to the altar and beyond, without announcing any reconciliation.



“It was the most thoughtful ‘no’” - Parmi reflects on the wedding decision in Love Is Blind: Italy reunion

During the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion, Parmi was asked about Gergana’s decision to say no at the altar and how he views it months later. He explained that the moment changed the direction of their lives and led to personal reflection.

He stated,

“It’s been months since that fateful ‘no,’ and that ‘no’ ended up, let’s say, a new path for us.”

He added that the decision helped them understand their limits and circumstances better.

Parmi also said that he believes the choice was the right one at the time. He shared, “That ‘no’ was correct. It was thoughtful, and it was smart.”

According to him, the setting of the ceremony made emotions stronger, which can affect expectations. While recalling the wedding day, he described the pressure of the moment and seeing the family present. “You can make a thousand plans, but when you get there… you get emotional,” he said.

The hosts pointed out that Parmi did not get the chance to answer at the altar because Gergana spoke first.

When asked what his response would have been, he said clearly, “I would’ve said no too.” He confirmed that they were not together at the time of the reunion and that the decision reflected where both of them stood.



Gergana explains what happened after the altar moment in the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion

Gergana shared details about what happened after the wedding ceremony and how communication continued between them. She said they contacted each other the same night after the ceremony.

“We got in touch that very night, after that ‘no’ at the altar,” she explained.

She noted that physical distance later became an issue, as they lived in different cities and had limited time to understand each other fully.

According to Gergana, they tried to see if the relationship could continue outside the show. She visited Parmi in Florence, and he later came to Milan. They spent time together and discussed future plans.

However, she said that differences became clearer during this period. She explained that getting to know someone in a short time can leave gaps in understanding.

One topic discussed at the reunion was a trip Gergana wanted to take together. She said she brought it up, but it did not move forward. When Parmi said he wanted time to think, she responded, “But we never actually did anything.”

The hosts noted that misunderstandings played a role in how their conversations took place. By the end of the segment, both confirmed that they did not continue their relationship after these attempts.

Stay tuned for more updates.