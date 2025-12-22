Parmi slams Love Is Blind Italy, reveals the show created unnecessary discomfort

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy has come under criticism from cast member Parmi, who has said he no longer wants to speak publicly about the Netflix series.

In a message shared on his social media, Parmi explained that his decision comes from a need to protect his health and peace of mind. He made the statement ahead of the show’s reunion episode and asked viewers and followers to stop contacting him about the programme.

He said the experience surrounding the show, including how it was edited, caused what he described as “unnecessary discomfort.”

Parmi stated clearly that this boundary is final and that he does not plan to revisit the topic in the future. While he did not go into specific details, he said his choice was made after taking time to reflect on what is right for him.

He also clarified that his silence only applies to the show itself. He said he remains open to conversations about personal topics, including love, fear, and future plans, and invited people to continue engaging with him on those subjects. His comments have drawn attention as the season continues to air and as Netflix promotes related content online.

Parmi explains why he is stepping back from the show, Love Is Blind: Italy

In a series of Instagram story posts, Parmi addressed his decision directly. He wrote that he would no longer talk about Love Is Blind Italy, saying,

“I want to say this with respect and sincerity: I will no longer talk about Love Is Blind Italy.”

He explained that the decision was made for personal reasons and said those reasons are linked to his well-being. He added that he wanted to be clear about this choice before the reunion episode aired.

Parmi also asked viewers to respect his request. He said,

“From today on, I kindly ask you not to write to me anymore about the program. I won’t talk about it again.”

He did not name specific moments from the show or from filming, but he said the impact was significant enough for him to set firm boundaries. He noted that his silence should not be seen as disengagement from his audience as a whole.

He said he is still willing to talk about wider life topics and emotional experiences. He described his social media space as somewhere people can share thoughts and reflections, even if he cannot respond to everyone. He closed by telling followers that he is still present, just not connected to that part of his life anymore.

Editing concerns and comments aimed at Netflix and Love Is Blind: Italy

Parmi later expanded on his feelings in comments left under a recent Netflix TikTok video promoting the show. In those comments, he said he was looking forward to the end of everything connected to the programme.

He also explained what he meant by his criticism, writing that he was referring to “the editing, the program itself, and also to this video that was deliberately made to create discomfort.”

He suggested that the way the show was put together added to the strain he experienced. His comment appeared to respond directly to promotional material shared by Netflix rather than to other cast members. He also stated that he felt there was already enough discomfort without the way the content was presented online.

Netflix has not publicly responded to his remarks. The comments remain part of the wider conversation around reality television, editing choices, and the impact these shows can have on participants after filming ends. As Love Is Blind Italy continues to be discussed online, Parmi has made it clear that he does not plan to take part in that discussion moving forward.

