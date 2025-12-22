Christmas 2025 Nordstrom Rack sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Nordstrom Inc.)

Christmas is just around the corner, and Nordstrom Rack has launched its seasonal sale, offering shoppers a festive selection for the holidays. Savings kick off at minimum 25%, climbing from there - time-limited steals spread through countless categories. Winter coats sit beside last-season standouts, making space for fresh picks without emptying pockets. This is where wardrobe refreshes meet gift hunts, all under one discounted roof. The deeper cuts won't stick around, so lingering means missing out.

Here are the 7 best holiday gifts from Nordstrom Rack to give your loved ones

Cozy layers meet sharp designs at Nordstrom Rack, where every find feels thoughtfully selected, not merely gathered. For friends chasing trends, relatives who like usefulness laced with flair, or anyone drawn to small joys, these seven pieces stand out - solid build, smart looks, fair price tags. The current holiday discounts sweeten every choice, so sharing seasonable warmth doesn't strain budgets.

1. Medusa 57mm Cat Eye Sunglasses - Versace

Versace's Medusa 57mm Cat Eye Sunglasses are turning heads right now - and thanks to a steep drop in price, landing near 76% below what they once cost. Made in Italy using premium acetate, these shades carry a slender cat-eye shape that feels both fresh and classic at once. With lenses measuring 57mm, a 17mm nose bridge, and arms stretched to 140mm, the fit stays even across many facial types. They don't just look sharp - they block every bit of harmful UV light, so function keeps pace with form. Smooth finishes, clean lines; the frame holds its own whether you're dressing up or down, quietly carrying the weight of Versace's legacy without shouting it.

2. The Natalie Bracelet Watch by PORSAMO BLEU

The Natalie Bracelet Watch by PORSAMO BLEU now carries an 80% markdown (compared to their initial price), standing out within today's watch trends. At 36 millimeters, it merges vintage grace with updated touches - crystal double-lines tracing a softly patterned guilloche surface. Those sparkles catch light without shouting, matched by crystal-set indices and a discreet brand mark balancing the look.

Built from stainless steel, it holds up to wear while keeping its polish. A sapphire-infused mineral shield guards the face against scuffs over time. Inside, a Japanese quartz mechanism ticks steadily, reliable but quiet. The 14-millimeter strap fastens with a folding clasp, snug on the wrist yet simple to adjust, blending practical fit with deliberate design.

3. Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo Forever Eau de Parfum

Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo Forever Eau de Parfum sits now with a quarter off. A modern twist on their classic scent, blending fruity and floral notes into a layered fragrance that feels sophisticated yet effortlessly approachable. It starts loud yet light: wild strawberry jumps out, met by zesty pink pepper and soft rose - a rush that feels alive.

Moving deeper, things shift; black cherry soaked in liquor swirls through bitter almond oil, while jasmine sambac hums underneath - sweetness tangled with edge. Fading slowly, the aroma rests on damp moss, sweet vanilla, warm tonka - earthy depths that cling like memory. Crafted in France, this scent channels Jimmy Choo's way of blending bold modern energy with quiet elegance, drawing near anyone who likes their perfume complex, alive, not easily forgotten.

4. The INeveah Slip-On Waterproof Chelsea Bootie for women

The INeveah Slip-On Waterproof Chelsea Bootie for women comes in at a reduced price, marked down by 43%. Style meets ease without tipping into fussiness - these hold shape and sense together. Slipping into them feels smooth, almost second nature, and thanks to their clean open design. Underfoot, there's padding that doesn't quit, keeping steps light during long walks or simple strolls through town. Leather wraps the top and lines the inside, sturdy but soft where it counts.

That material rides on a sole made of rubber, tough enough for repeated use yet quiet underfoot. Traction gets an edge from a textured outsole, its grooves biting just right when pavement turns slick after rain. Crafted abroad with attention to detail, these Chelsea boots blend current aesthetics and usable qualities - ideal for anyone after shoes that feel polished yet stay grounded in real-world use. Built for shifting weather, they echo how today's women's footwear leans into looking sharp while still working hard.

5. Kids' Propus T-Shirt, Track Jacket & Joggers Set

Dressing kids when temperatures drop usually turns into a morning struggle - yet here comes Nike's Propus ensemble, stepping in without fanfare. A graphic tee pairs up with a zip-up hoodie, alongside soft fleece pants that hug the waist just right, each piece built from smooth polyester that holds up to jumping, running, falling down, then getting back up again. Freedom to move? Built in. No need to think twice about dirt or spills either - toss it all in the wash, no special care needed.

It arrives from abroad, yes, though every seam looks like someone actually paid attention. Not trying to impress anyone, really, but it works whether they're tearing through the yard or sitting cross-legged on a classroom rug. Several pieces from the collection now come with an additional 25% off, bringing their prices significantly below the original starting point. Practical, cozy, yet sharp in look - the Propus outfit shows kids' fashion can stay sleek and sensible, all while holding firm on craftsmanship.

6. Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Nordstrom's cashmere crewneck drops to 69% off its actual price, standing out through quiet elegance rather than loud appeal. Light threads are carefully shaped into a thin yet cozy knit, offering warmth without bulk. The fit follows familiar lines - a round neck, full sleeves - simple by intent, made abroad with care given to lasting use. Dry clean only, yes, but that comes with preserving what wears well over time. Slide it on top of a collared shirt or beneath a coat, works either way, any season bending into the next. Timeless shape meets gentle function here - not flashy, just solid in its purpose, built to stay useful.

7. Tie Waist Fit & Flare Sweater Dress

The Nina Leonard Tie Waist Fit & Flare Sweater Dress now sits at a 43% markdown, pulling interest from those who like their outfits sleek yet cozy. With long sleeves and a shape that hugs then flows, its body hugging cut gets extra lift from a matching belt that loops neatly at the middle. Instead of a crew neck, it steps up with a mock neckline - clean lines meet subtle flair, while the hem lands just below mid-thigh at 41½ inches.

Not fussy to maintain, and thanks to a mix of 78% rayon blended into 22% polyester, it handles machine washing without protest, even drying flat or tumbling low. Though brought in from abroad, every seam reads deliberate, balancing current tastes with everyday ease - this one fits right into fall rotations without shouting for notice.

