Christmas 2025 Forever 21 sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones

As Christmas is knocking at the door, Forever 21 rolled out its annual holiday sale, timed just before the rush. Shoppers can now grab fresh pieces for winter nights, along with those little extras they've been eyeing. The markdowns stretch through the whole lineup, covering everything from sleek party looks to soft knits meant for cold mornings. Instead of waiting until the last minute, some might find it easier to pick things up while deals are live. Outfits for gatherings? Check. Gifts that don't feel generic? Also covered. It's one of those moments when updating your closet aligns perfectly with checking off names on a list.

Here are the 7 best holiday gifts from Forever 21 to give your loved ones

Picking a gift often feels like hitting a wall - yet Forever 21 rolls out a lineup that lightens the load without fuss. Cozy knits sit alongside bold scarves, while standout outfits stretch across tastes and tempers. Such as relaxed fits for lovers of low-key cool. Streetwise vibes mix with holiday sparkle, each piece holding its own kind of charm.

Seven options rise from the rest - not because they shout trend, but because they fit real moments. Style shows up, yet never steals the scene. Joy hums beneath the surface, stitched into choices that feel personal, not pushed.

1. Plus Size Balloon-Sleeve Shirt

Forever 21+ steps further into inclusive sizing with a new woven shirt - soft lines meet subtle flair. Loosely shaped, it drapes with ease, built around roomy balloon sleeves and a traditional collar you've seen before but never quite like this. Button-up front keeps things simple; unfussy tailoring follows through with a laid-back silhouette. Crafted all in polyester, it holds up well after repeated washes, especially when kept cool in the machine. Practicality meets design, fitting seamlessly into the overall look. Right now, half the price of the actual price makes it easier to try without second thoughts. Not a trend chase, just an update on what already works - now with fewer barriers.

2. 3/4 Sleeve Keyhole Babydoll Dress

A slouchy gauze babydoll dress mixes simple comfort with quiet appeal. Its rounded neck dips into a tiny front slit, fastened by a fabric loop plus a single button. Three-quarter sleeves end in close-fitting cuffs, giving a slight hug to the wrist. The cut falls short and breezy, floating just above the knee. Woven all from cotton, it feels gentle on the body, recommended for hand washing using cold liquid. Crafted by an independent maker, this adaptable garment sits lightly on the rack - half its original price now.

3. A Nightmare On Elm Street Cropped Tee

A fresh drop catches the eye - this time, horror lovers and streetwear watchers find common ground in a cropped tee inspired by A Nightmare on Elm Street. Stripes run wild across the fabric, bold yet balanced by subtle embroidered nods to the cult favorite. Short sleeves keep it simple, the round neckline stays timeless, while the shortened cut drags it firmly into today's silhouette game.

Cotton wraps everything, full weight, soft but tough when washed again and again. It's licensed, so no question about its roots - they got the details right without leaning on gimmicks. Style bends toward now, not stuck replaying the past. Half off at checkout means fewer excuses to pass it up if you've ever liked your fashion with a little shadow.

4. Abstract Colorblock Shirt for men

Making waves in laid-back menswear, the Abstract Colorblock Shirt blends daring visuals with relaxed flair. Crafted entirely from rayon, this short-sleeve woven piece features a full-body abstract patchwork design - offset by a timeless Cuban collar and secure button-down front. Light enough to glide through summer days, yet sturdy in presence, it balances ease with quiet confidence. Cleaning? A gentle rinse in cool water keeps colors sharp and fabric fresh. Right now, half the price from its actual price makes it hard to ignore - a drop so steep that early adopters are already taking note.

5. ACDC Highway to Hell Graphic Tee for men

The legendary ACDC "Highway to Hell" t-shirt for men drops in price by half this season. This knitted top fuses vintage rock roots with laid-back urban fashion - slightly worn edges give it character, while the round neckline stays true to classic form. Short sleeves sit lower on the arms, adding ease without sacrificing shape. Across the chest, the band's name hits hard next to intricate portraits of each member, turning heads whether you're deep into vinyl collections or just passing through.

Made entirely from cotton, it breathes well and holds up after repeated wear. Toss it in the machine when needed; cold water keeps colors sharp. Wear it under jackets when skies turn gray, or solo during heatwaves - it adapts quietly. Rock flair lives here, not in slogans but in seams that last.

6. Girls Acid Wash Denim Dress (Kids)

Fresh off the rack, Forever 21's girls' denim dress hits a sweet spot with half the usual price tagged on. Stretchy fabric gives way to easy movement, while the faded acid wash gives it a lived-in look without the age. A rounded neck sits snug, leading down to puffed sleeves tightened just at the cuff. Pockets slice across the front, angled like whispers under the bust.

At the back, a small opening rests between the shoulders - held shut by one simple button. The hem's ragged finish adds a lived-in feel, yet the fabric stays gentle against the skin. Cotton from top to toe means it plays well with soap and water, spinning clean after every mess. Style doesn't scream here - it lingers quietly in frayed hems and gentle gathers.

7. Girls Babydoll Cami Dress (Kids)

Fifty percent off - right now - for the Girls Babydoll Cami Dress at Forever 21. This cut drops the usual tag, making it lighter on the wallet. Made entirely of cotton, soft but sturdy, it breathes without fuss. Neckline runs straight across, simple and clean, nothing fussy. Straps? Adjustable, so it fits bends to size. Layers stack gently downward, giving that loose, bouncy shape kids move well in. Comfort isn't forced here - it just shows up naturally. Wash it cold, toss it in the machine, no special steps needed. Playful doesn't mean high maintenance; this one skips the drama.

