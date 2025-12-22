Beyond The Gates: 3 major developments to expect this week (December 22 to 26, 2025)

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

CBS Network and Paramount+’s Beyond The Gates first premiered on February 24, 2025, and was created by Michele Val Jean. The show is set in the fictional gated community called Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, and follows the lives of the members of the Dupree family, an affluent African-American family.

Beyond The Gates revolves around the central storyline themes and plot arcs surrounding familial rivalries, romantic relationships, lucrative business deals, and dangerous secrets among the community's residents.

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates from December 22 to December 26, 2025, reveal that things will get interesting for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates.

Vernon Dupree, the head of the Dupree family, will spend time in secret with Sharon and will hope that his wife, Anita Dupree, does not find out about their covert meeting.

Meanwhile, Ted Richardson will be shown spending his time during the Christmas holiday season with his friend Martin Richardson, as well as Shanice. In addition to these developments, Anita Dupree will find out some devastating news regarding her health and share it with her husband, Vernon, and ask him not to spread the news to anyone in their family yet.

3 major developments to expect on Beyond The Gates’ upcoming week’s episodes from December 22 to December 26, 2025

1) In the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates from December 22 to December 26, 2025, Vernon Dupree and Sharon, Anita Dupree’s girl band member from the Articulettes, will be spending time with each other secretly.

They would discuss details regarding Leslie Thomas having suspicions regarding a potential romantic relationship budding between Vernon and Sharon, and Vernon would verbalize how he would never want Anita, his wife, to find out about his meetings with Sharon.

Meanwhile, the plot will hint that while Vernon’s covert arrangements with Sharon could potentially be him having an affair; some other hints reveal that Vernon had only been trying to learn how to sing from Sharon to surprise his wife.

In the upcoming episodes, both Vernon and Sharon will also potentially have to deal with the aftermath and consequences of Leslie spilling the beans about them to Ted Richardson.

2) Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of Beyond The Gates reveal and suggest that Ted Richardson will spend his Christmas holiday time over at Bradley Smitth Smith and Martin Richardson’s tree trimming party. However, things would take a different and potentially romantic turn with Martin once he goes over to Shanice’s house during the night.

They would enjoy each other’s company and eat and drink together, and Ted might also help her install the new bird feeder that had had gotten her as a Christmas present.

3) In the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates, Anita Dupree will visit her doctor and hear some devastating news. She would find out that she has breast cancer and would share the somber news with her husband, Vernon Dupree.

She would request him not to spread the news within the members of the Dupree family and ask him to make sure that all their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren spend their Christmas holidays with them this year.

Stay tuned for more updates.