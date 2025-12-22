Sister Wives' Meri wonders if Kody's attempt to extend an olive branch comes with an "ulterior motive"

Sister Wives star Kody Brown (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives season 20 returned with a new episode on Sunday, December 21, 2025, in which Kody Brown reached out to his ex-wife, Meri, wanting to extend “an olive branch” to apologize for their breakup and other things that happened between them.

However, Meri felt uncertain about their upcoming meeting, as she struggled to trust Kody’s intentions, given their troubled past.

Consequently, she feared how things would play out. While speaking to the cameras, she expressed her doubt, saying:



“Does he have an ulterior motive? I don’t even know… I’m just going to go in very open and curious.”



Meri’s skepticism regarding Kody’s intentions came from her past experiences of failing to make amends with him after their divorce.

In another conversation with the cameras, Meri shared that she had once tried to speak to Kody normally, hoping they could act without biases, ones that had a “decent divorce.” However, she stated that her efforts did not pay off.

Ever since then, she has been cautious of her interactions with Kody, which is why she could not figure out what to expect from their meeting.

Meri married Kody in 1990 and was his first wife. Janelle and Christine joined later. In 2014, Kody legally divorced Meri to marry Robyn and adopt her children.

It was in 2023 that they ended their spiritual marriage as well, after years of conflict.

Sister Wives star Meri informs her friends about Kody’s requested meeting







In one segment of the Sister Wives episode, Meri sat down with her BFF Jenn and roommate Amber to discuss her upcoming meeting.

As soon as she disclosed the news, Jenn pushed back, asking Meri why she had agreed to meet him. Meri explained that it would be a conversation about “extending an olive branch of benevolence.”

Jenn remained unconvinced, noting there was no point in entertaining such requests.

But even then, Meri said she wanted to give it a shot because the last time they met for the sale of Coyote Pass, Meri noted that Kody did not even acknowledge her presence.

However, that said, she confessed that she would go into the meeting “very guarded” to protect herself.

When Jenn pushed for a more definitive answer, the Sister Wives star said:



“I’m very curious to know what this is all about. It’s literally about curiosity.”



In another segment of the episode, Meri continued to express her concerns, wondering if Kody would actually be “benevolent.”

She also stated that there were times in the past when she could genuinely see Kody’s sincerity, but then again, there were times when his behavior made Meri think it was only “lip service.”



“I don’t know what Kody I’m gonna get because I don’t know Kody anymore,” she added.



Reflecting on her dynamic with Kody, Meri revealed that after their divorce, she had requested that they “just be good” rather than go against one another.

At the time, Kody had agreed, but Meri recalled that his behavior changed soon after as he went into “attack” mode on her.

Back at her conversation with her friends, Jenn warned Meri that Kody could be “manipulative,” and if he managed to get under her skin during their meeting, he would have succeeded in manipulating her once again.

It was why Meri shared that she would go into their meeting with “strong boundaries” because his energy “f**ked” with her energy.

The preview of the upcoming episode showed Meri in a heated confrontation with Kody, warning him that she would no longer allow him to shut her down.

Stay tuned for more updates.