"I'm very curious" - Sister Wives' Meri Brown agrees to hear Kody Brown out despite doubts following his past cold behavior

Meri of Sister Wives season 20

Meri Brown agrees to hear Kody Brown out in Sister Wives season 20 episode 13, and the episode addresses whether she is willing to listen despite prior distance.

She confirms that the decision is not based on expectations or outcomes but on the willingness to hear what is being requested. Meri explains her reason directly, saying,

“I’m very curious to know what this is all about. It’s literally about curiosity.”

The episode documents how the meeting came about, what concerns were raised beforehand, and how Meri frames her approach after past interactions with Kody.

Sister Wives' Meri prepares for a guarded conversation with Kody

Meri confirms plans to meet Kody Brown

Meri informs Amber and Jenn that Kody requested a conversation and explains that she has agreed to meet him the following day in "Cedar City" to hear him out. When asked why she agreed, she says,

“Because he wanted to have a conversation to extend an olive branch of benevolence or something to that effect.”

When Amber asks about the topic, Meri explains that she does not know what Kody wants to discuss. Jenn questions why she would agree, and Meri clarifies that Kody initiated the discussion while traveling.

She confirms that she does not anticipate knowing what Kody will bring to the conversation ahead of time, noting her "uncertainty" about the topic.

Past interaction informs Meri’s guarded approach

Meri references a recent encounter in Flagstaff after the sale of the property, noting that Kody did not acknowledge her presence during that visit.

In a confessional, she explains that the last time she saw Kody, they did not "look at each other," highlighting the continued distance between them and her cautious approach to any interaction.

Regarding her mindset before the conversation, she says,

“So I’m going to go into this conversation, you know, very guarded, I think.”

Jenn and Amber discuss their concerns with her, and Meri notes that Kody gave her no prior notice, emphasizing that there was "no warning" before the conversation.

Questions about sincerity and the language used

Meri also raises questions about Kody’s intentions, explaining that she is unsure of his "sincerity."

She notes Kody’s repeated use of the term benevolence and reflects in a confessional that frequent use of the word makes her question whether he is genuinely being benevolent.

Amber and Jenn discuss the meaning and use of the term with her. Meri indicates that repeated language, such as "benevolence," shapes how she interprets Kody’s messages.

The conversation includes dialogue among the three women, with moments of agreement and laughter as they comment on Kody’s phrasing.

History of prior conversations shapes expectations

Meri recalls previous conversations following the divorce, explaining that immediately after their separation, she sent Kody a text suggesting they could move forward with "kindness."

She describes that Kody responded by calling her and initially acting defensive before calming down.

In a confessional, Meri notes that there have been times when she has spoken with Kody and observed "sincerity" in his words.

She also observes uncertainty about his behavior, adding,

“I don’t know what Kody I’m going to get because I don’t know Kody anymore.”

These statements provide context for her willingness to meet him while maintaining caution.

Throughout the episode, the dialogue and confessional excerpts reflect Meri’s focus on curiosity and her careful approach to the interaction.

