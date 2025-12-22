"I'm excited to move forward:" The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy confesses after talking to her father

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 03: Wendy Osefo of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" television series attends BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on November 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10's latest episode finally saw a touching moment when Wendy Osefo finally bridged two decades of distance with her estranged father in Nigeria during a spontaneous FaceTime call from her stunningly renovated home.

Wendy opens up in episode 12 titled "Potomac and Ponies and Problems," which premiered on Sunday, December 21, 2025, on Bravo, about the void left by their parents' divorce and her recent disappointment over a missed Nigeria trip.

The call started slowly, but then the father-daughter duo warmed up a bit later and expressed their mutual love for each other, with Wendy reflecting in the end, saying:

"I'm excited to move forward with him."

More details about The Real Housewives of Potomac star's conversation with her father explored

The scene in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac opened with Wendy and Eddie soaking in the calm of their freshly completed renovation. Wendy couldn’t hide her relief, saying, “This is my first time taking stock in all of the renovations,” visibly relaxed.

Eddie also enters with his favorite detail: “The appliances mixed with the cabinetry. All the gold, how it just all gels together.”

For Wendy, the silence was almost as meaningful as the beauty of the space, as she noted,

“I feel such a relief that there are not construction workers here,” she said. “I don’t hear banging. I am so excited.” She reflected on the process, calling it “the biggest labor of love,” adding, “It was a two-month process. It felt like two years. But we made it.”

As they joked about some lighthearted things and their home renovations, Wendy shifted the conversation to something much heavier, saying:

“I feel like I’m in a good place,” explaining that part of this new chapter meant revisiting unfinished business with her father. “I just don’t want for anything to happen, and I didn’t reach out,” she admitted. “So I just want to call and see what happens.”

Wendy shared that her father lives in Nigeria and that she hasn’t physically seen him in about 20 years. “The few memories I have of my dad were joyful,” she said, but she also opened up about how deeply her parents’ divorce affected her, adding:

“Even though I wasn’t old enough to know what was going on, I was still old enough to feel a void in my life that he was gone.”

With Eddie sitting beside her, Wendy decided to make the call right then and there. When her father answered, the emotion was immediate. “Aw, hi, Dad,” Wendy said softly. He replied warmly, “Yes, my daughter.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac star began saying, “I know we haven’t spoken in a while,” before reminding him of her recent trip to Nigeria, adding:

“Last time we talked, we talked a little bit about the trip to Nigeria this December. I was really sad because I didn’t get to see you.” “You know, I brought my whole family, and I miss you,” Wendy said.

Her father responded with honesty and emotion, saying, “I miss my daughter, too,” further telling her that,

“I don’t want to dwell in the past. I miss you more than I believe you miss me. It’s not easy for me not to have seen my daughter this long and also my grandchildren.” He reassured her, saying, “Hopefully, we’ll work out something. There’s nothing to worry about. I love my daughter so much.”

Wendy replied, “I love you,” with her father saying, “I’m always happy when I hear from you.”

“I’m happy I heard from you, too,” Wendy answered, her voice steady but emotional, and then she expressed in a confessional,

“I’m excited to move forward with him. I am excited to see what the future holds.”

The moment softened further when Wendy suggested a FaceTime goodbye. “You want me to FaceTime you real quick so I can wave to you and say bye?” she asked.

The father and daughter then saw each other on the video call, saying I love you to each other, with Eddie joining the call as well, greeting him respectfully. “Good evening, sir,” he said, smiling.

“You look good, too,” Wendy’s father responded, clearly happy to see them together.

After hanging up, Wendy reflected on what the moment meant to her in The Real Housewives of Potomac,

“I think it’s important for me to let go of any notions of what I think a father-daughter relationship is,” she said. “Because once I put those expectations on it, I could easily let myself down.”

Instead, Wendy said she wants to approach the relationship with openness, lastly noting, “I just want to go with the flow and just see where we go.”

