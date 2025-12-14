The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 11 recap: The ladies attend Gizelle and Wendy’s event while Stacey and Keiarna talk things out

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 10, Episode 11, aired on Bravo TV. The ladies get all excited for Gizelle and Wendy’s event. The event took an unexpected turn after Angel was asked about her sudden moving plans.

As Wendy opens up about her knack for throwing unique parties, including her birthday parties and a shade party, however, Gizelle was not quite pleased with the food that Wendy brought for the party. She said,

“Wendy gave out the food assignments and here she comes, a bucket of Popeye’s fried chicken. Ma’am!!”

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 11 recap: Gizelle calls out Angel for being late

As the ladies gathered around for the kids' event, Angel was running a bit late. Later, Gizelle opened up about it in the confessional clip:

“First of all you running two hours late. Like why would you even say that. Get there when we get there. Actually turn around and go home, oh! I forgot you don’t have one.”

As Angel arrived, she was asked about her current moving situation. Angel said,

"We are used to moving, we are NFL family. We gonna get back to Colorado and get our stuff and pack up and we gonna be back and forth until we find a house that we want. I don’t know what happened to be honest."

However, no one is convinced about Angel's explanation. Wendy confronted Angel and said:

"They say you were evicted, girl."

Keiarna Stewart recently opened up about Angel Massie's situation. She said,

"It was very disappointing to see how much she struggled."

Stewart believes that Masse will “learn her way.”

She added:

“You see a different side of Angel as the season goes on, and I’m very proud of her."

Stacey confronts Keiarna Stewart about an ongoing rumour

Stacey and Keiarna Stewart had lunch and discussed the ongoing tension between them; however, the two initially started off on an awkward note, as Keiarna was not pleased with Stacey's food order.

“I just told this girl I don’t eat cheese”

Keiarna soon asked Stacey about the real reason for her hostility and rudeness towards her. She asked Stacey,

"When I showed up at the moon ball, you were so nasty to me. I have seen images of Stacey with Chris.She doesn’t wanna own her truth. And there’s nothing more to discuss other than the fact how we will get along."

Stacey explained her situation while explaining why she was rather hostile to Keiarna:

“You have to keep it in chronological order, what happened at Gizelle’s house? Everytime I see you all you do is scream at me, and do this kinda stuff. I was asked did you date Chris, I said I never dated Chris. I know him socially. Why did you go to Monique and say she dated your ex husband. It’s actually sad because we actually have a lot in common.”

However, despite having a few unresolved issues, the two ladies decided to set their differences aside. Stacey announced,

“On the spirit of moving forward, if you hear something about me, can you give me the benefit of the doubt and just ask me? Cheers to moving forward.”

