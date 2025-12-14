The Real Housewives of Potomac star Angel opens up about home and family while discussing a return to Colorado

Angel Massie (Image via Instagram @angelera)



The Real Housewives of Potomac returned on December 14, 2025, with an episode that centered on a sudden housing issue that forced Angel and her husband, Bobby, to adjust their plans.

The episode opened inside their Maryland rental, where an unexpected change in timing created a sense of urgency.

Angel explained that the rental had been intended as a short-term place to stay while they searched for a permanent home in Maryland, but a miscommunication with the homeowner shortened their stay.

Angel and Bobby talked through the situation and acknowledged that leaving early was inconvenient. They discussed why being in Maryland mattered to them, especially in relation to family and community, and why buying a home felt like the better long-term option. Angel noted that renting had left them exposed to sudden changes like this one.

As the episode continued, the situation expanded beyond the couple. Castmates arrived and learned that Angel and Bobby needed to pack up and temporarily return to Colorado.

What began as a private conversation became a group moment, with questions, reactions, and practical help filling the house. The episode documented the packing process, the return to Colorado and the continued plan to find a permanent home in Maryland despite the disruption.

Angel and Bobby discussed the sudden move to Colorado in The Real Housewives of Potomac

The first part of the episode focused on Angel and Bobby addressing the housing situation together. Angel explained that the rental agreement had ended earlier than expected, stating that the homeowners believed the couple would be gone by a certain date.



“There was a miscommunication on dates. It’s as simple as that,” she told Bobby.



Both expressed frustration, but the conversation stayed focused on what needed to happen next.

Angel asked Bobby how he felt about being in Maryland, and he said it was important to be close to family and community.

They briefly discussed their plans to buy a home and mentioned a potential budget. Angel said the experience reinforced why owning a home felt necessary, since renting had put them in an uncertain position.

When the reality of leaving became clear, Angel summarized the situation plainly:



“Long story short, we’re going back to Colorado.”



She explained that the move was temporary and connected to retrieving their belongings. Angel clarified that the rental had come furnished, so they only needed to pack clothes and personal items. She added that moving was familiar to them, noting they were “used to moving because of his profession.”

Castmates stepped in as packing began in The Real Housewives of Potomac

Later in the episode, Angel’s castmates arrived and quickly realized something was wrong. Several asked what had happened and whether proper conversations had taken place with the homeowner.

Questions arose about the agreement and where Angel and Bobby planned to store their belongings. Angel explained again that the house was furnished and that most of what they were packing belonged to them.

As the group processed the news, they began helping with packing. Boxes were filled upstairs and downstairs as the situation shifted into a group effort. One castmate offered additional help beyond packing, mentioning real estate experience and suggesting working together to find a home. Angel confirmed she was already working with a realtor but welcomed the support.

Throughout the process, Angel remained focused on moving forward.



“We’re not freaking out,” she said, even as plans changed.



She later explained that living between two states was possible for their family.

The episode ended with packing completed, farewells exchanged, and the understanding that while Angel and Bobby were returning to Colorado, the search for a home in Maryland was still ongoing.



