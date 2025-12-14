How old is Rob Reiner's wife? Ages explored as grim revelation surrounding 2 dead bodies found at director's home surface

Michele Singer Reiner and director Rob Reiner attend the "Shock and Awe" red carpet on day four of the 14th annual Dubai International Film Festival held at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on December 9, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for DIFF)

Two dead bodies were found at Rob Reiner's Los Angeles home on Sunday (December 14). The identities of the deceased bodies have not been officially revealed as of the time of writing.

Rob Reiner is 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, is 68. The couple has three kids, Jake, Nick, and Romy. The Los Angeles Fire Department's spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter that the dead bodies are of a 78-year-old male and a 68-year-old female.

They also shared that firefighters were called in the afternoon for medical aid. After arriving at the Brentwood area residence, they alerted the LAPD, stating an "ambulance death investigation."

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that some sources have stated that the bodies are reportedly those of Reiner and his wife. They also claimed that both bodies allegedly had laceration wounds, seemingly caused by a knife.

TMZ reports that Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner are the dead bodies that were found in their home.



The bodies are reported to have knife wounds.



As of now, the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division is investigating the case, and it is reportedly being treated as a homicide. According to the Daily Mail, a large number of officers were seen at the house on Sunday evening, investigating the case.

As the news of the open investigation spread on social media, Rob Reiner's fans shared their thoughts and prayers. They also fondly remembered his films.

"OMG! Rob Reiner's work shaped generations of film, and this kind of violent end is almost impossible to process. Thoughts with their family and loved ones and hoping authorities bring clear answers quickly," one X user wrote.

"Damn someone really took these two life's away, that is crazy! Really messed up times we living in," another user noted.

Rob Reiner was previously married to Penny Marshall

The director married actress Penny Marshall in 1971. They had no children of their own. However, Reiner adopted Penny's daughter, Tracy, whom she had in her previous marriage with Michael Henry. Rob and Marshall separated in 1981.

While directing his famous film, When Harry Met Sally, Rob Reiner was introduced to Michele, who was a photographer at the time. They got married in 1989. He later shared in an interview with AV Club in September 2016 that he decided to change the ending of the romance film after meeting his second wife.

Rob Reiner stated that Harry was based on him, and he initially planned to end the film with the main characters separating, as he could not picture how he could get together with anyone. However, when he met Michele, he changed the ending of When Harry Met Sally.

"At that time, I couldn't figure out how I was going to get with anybody, so I just had them walking in opposite directions at the end. And then I met the woman who became my wife during the making of the movie, and I changed the ending," the director said.

Along with the popular romcom, Reiner directed Stand by Me, Misery, Rumor Has It, Flipped, The Princess Bride, and Being Charlie, among others. His latest film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, was released in the theatres on September 12, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates on Rob Reiner and his wife.