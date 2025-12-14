90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Sheena reveals Molly sent harsh texts saying Forrest needed to end their relationship

Sheena and Forrest (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 returned with a new episode on Sunday, December 14, 2025, which gave viewers new insights into Sheena and Forrest’s relationship.

In one segment, Sheena revealed that Forrest’s mother, Molly, sent her a series of hostile text messages, saying Forrest should end things with her after what happened with their finances.

Sheena admitted that she had lied to Forrest about their joint savings fund, while using that money to give to her parents.

Although Sheena explained that she had a reason for doing what she did and that her situation was unavoidable, Molly struggled to believe her.

According to Molly, Sheena was easily influenced by her parents and was trying to scam Forrest by lying to him about the money saved for their future and using it for her own requirements.

In the latest episode, Sheena revealed that the financial situation created a gap between her and Molly to the point that she texted her, demanding that she break up with Forrest.

The harsh text messages and attitude from Molly took a toll on Sheena’s mental well-being, as she stressed how important Forrest was to her.

While Forrest prepared to travel to the Philippines, his mother, Molly, remained skeptical about his trust in Sheena.

When she brought up the financial situation and how Sheena lied about it, Forrest defended her, saying her parents had threatened to oust her from the house if she did not give them the money.

Consequently, he believed Sheena had her reasons to do what she did, but Molly maintained her apprehension.

She even told the TLC cameras that he would observe Sheena’s behavior very closely to find out if she was trying to scam her son.

As for Sheena, she looked forward to meeting Forrest in person, but at the same time, she was nervous about interacting with Molly.

Looking back on her dynamic with Molly, Sheena revealed that they had a “good relationship” in the beginning. However, “things turned sour” after Sheena lied to Forrest about using their savings.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star said that their problems began after Forrest told Molly about everything that had happened with their savings.

Sheena added that she expected Forrest to resolve the issue by talking among themselves rather than including his mother.

After that, Sheena pulled out her phone and read the messages Molly had sent her after learning everything.

Molly began by expressing her disappointment in her, stating that her trust in her had been “broken permanently.”

She then went on to criticize Sheena for hurting Forrest and his family.



“You s**t on my son. You s**t on your whole relationship. You s**t on any love he had for you. There is no excuse,” the messages read.



The following text message, in which Molly wrote that Forrest “needs to end the relationship with you,” affected Sheena.

She shared that she had not slept for the past few days, worried that Forrest would leave her. For Sheena, it was difficult to “swallow those kinds of words.”

While Sheena admitted that she did the wrong thing, she argued that she had her reasons.

However, judging by how Molly felt about the whole situation, Sheena feared she would try to separate her and Forrest after coming to the Philippines.

She stated that if Forrest broke up with her, it would be the “most painful” heartbreak of her life.

Stay tuned for more updates.