"It just feels so much better" - Sister Wives' Kody Brown opens up to Robyn about making amends with ex-wife Janelle

Sister Wives' Kody Brown attends the Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet at the Fox Studio Lot on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Kody Brown, star of Sister Wives, recently discussed his experience of reconnecting with his ex-wife Janelle during Season 20, Episode 12, which aired on December 14, 2025.

The conversation with Robyn Brown centered on Kody’s efforts to apologize and address past matters with Janelle. Regarding his decision, Kody stated,

"I'm apologizing. And it just feels so much better."

He described the meeting as a deliberate step toward addressing unresolved issues, noting the need to prepare mentally and spiritually before speaking with Janelle.

Sister Wives' Kody Brown reflects on apologizing to Janelle and preparing for future reconciliations

Meeting Janelle

Kody traveled to North Carolina to meet Janelle. He explained that he wanted to get "real" with her and apologize. He added that it was uncertain what to expect when meeting with an ex.

Robyn asked whether Janelle was accommodating during the meeting. Kody said,

"I thought she was generous with how easy she made it. I even thanked her for being kind about it because it's a journey thing. It's about just getting things right."

In a confessional, Kody stated that the meeting with Janelle went as well as possible and noted that there was a significant amount of "grace" in the encounter.

He described the meeting as the simplest among his reconciliations, explaining that going to see Janelle and apologize was the "easiest" of the tasks.

Robyn asked whether Janelle made the process easier for him. Kody replied that, to be fair to Janelle, he considered the meeting sufficiently "easy."

Preparation and mindset

Before meeting Janelle, Kody focused on his mindset. He said,

"I had to get my mind set in a funny place. Like literally, I had to just get prayerful and say, 'hey, God, you know, I got to forgive so that I can apologize. Help me out here.'"

Robyn asked if he felt his decision was the correct one. Kody stated that he was "moving forward" and clarified that his approach was guided by a sense of personal responsibility and the need to complete the steps he had set for himself.

He emphasized that the decision was not influenced by others but focused on addressing past matters directly.

In a confessional, Kody explained that who he had been in the last few years was not reflective of his current self.

He described Kody without the presence of "anger" as a more measured version, highlighting that the meeting with Janelle was part of a process to handle prior issues systematically.

He emphasized that the encounter with Janelle focused on completing a necessary step in addressing prior issues.

Considering future encounters

After meeting Janelle, Kody discussed upcoming interactions with his other ex-wife, Christine. He explained that Christine’s response could vary widely, ranging from strong anger to not taking the situation seriously.

Kody described his approach as maintaining a "sober" and pious mindset during the encounter.

He also mentioned that Christine’s response might differ from Janelle’s:

"I'm just hoping of the same kind of tenderness and grace that I've experienced with it with Janelle. But I am prepared for a very different experience."

Robyn asked if he expected a smooth interaction with Christine. Kody clarified that the meeting would depend on Christine’s reaction, emphasizing that the approach would be "serious" and not casual.

He emphasized that each encounter would be addressed individually, reflecting his focus on completing reconciliations with all ex-wives.

Stay tuned for more updates.