"She's giving pathetic": Sister Wives fans comment on Janelle's reaction to Kody’s apology

Sister Wives season 20 released a new episode on December 7, 2025, in which Kody Brown traveled to North Carolina and apologized to his former wife, Janelle, for how he treated her and the way he handled the breakups.

He immediately owned up to his mistakes, saying he had not been “man enough” and had not protected Janelle when she initially got married into the polygamous setup.

Kody then apologized to her for “just being so angry and so bitter over the family breakup.”

He later admitted that nobody deserved to be treated that way.

Janelle expressed her gratitude to him for pointing out his mistakes, and laughed when Kody pointed out that his explosive behavior stemmed from attachment.

When he clarified that his telling her he didn’t love her was a “lie,” Janelle defended him, saying that she knew he loved him.

“I know that we had a great relationship … I knew, and it was fine. ‘Cause I knew how it was for all those years, you know what I mean,” she said.

Although Janelle mentioned that a reconciliation seemed impossible, Sister Wives fans were disappointed by how easily she accepted his apology and even said that their relationship was good.

They took to X to share their disapproval, as one commented:

“One of the things I loved about Janelle is that I thought she was emotionally aloof. But she’s giving pathetic… also he’s not in speaking terms with most of her kids “I knew you loved me” oh Brother!”

Many Sister Wives fans were not pleased with Janelle’s reaction, given how he treated her in their marriage and their children.

“All Kody apologized for was “being angry and bitter” and now Janelle is forgiving him. He didn’t apologize for not putting in more effort to support her financially, for putting Robyn over her, or for abandoning his kids….and she just over there giddy,” a fan wrote.

“As a woman, I’m just going to say that Janelle’s body language spoke VOLUMES! She’d go back to him if the door cracked open a teeny tiny little bit. Batting her eyes at him and smiling. Oh, Janelle,” another one commented.

“Janelle, hun, stop making this so easy for Kotex. Let him OWN his mistakes,” an X user reacted.

Other Sister Wives fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“I think if I was one of Janelle’s kids I might be a little annoyed with her. She seems to be almost gushing,” a person wrote.

“This guy is a total freak. How Janelle is accepting any of what he is saying is beyond me. He was cruel, abusive, he drove them away, abandoned her and her kids, once he got her money. Which I believe he planned when he got to flagstaff. This is for him and tv,” another one commented.

“Janelle just let Kody off for abandoning her kids. Janelle, you officially suck. I bet Maddy is especially proud of your disregard for them all,” a fan posted.

Sister Wives star Janelle says Kody’s apology helped her heal in some way

After he took accountability for his actions, Kody asked Janelle if she thought their breakup was bound to happen.

Janelle gave an honest reply, admitting that by the time things went astray, she was “really ready” to move on.

When he mentioned that he wanted to make things right and ease some of the tension between him and the other ex-wives, Janelle appreciated that, confessing that she cherished the time they spent together.

Although Janelle said she still cared about him, she clarified that there was no way she would be part of his life ever again. Regardless, she was grateful that he came, as it was “healing” to hear him own up to his mistakes.

Stay tuned for more updates.