Saucy by KFC Rolls Out Five Bold New Menu Items: All you need to know

Saucy by KFC shakes things up - no old tricks here. While KFC’s classic lineup has long been a go-to haven for comfort food loyalists, its spin-off brand is steering the flavor wheel in a fresh direction. Not stuck on crispy chicken only, they’re tossing in wraps, greens, plus roasted veggie bites too. Seems odd from a fry-focused name? Maybe. But that’s the move - different spot, whole new vibe. This isn’t just another branch; it’s building something bolder without copying the main act.

Saucy, KFC’s bold spin-off, is expanding fast with new dishes and fresh Florida locations

This time, Saucy rolling out five fresh picks: a sweet-and-savory Chicken Teriyaki Bowl, a crisp Chicken Caesar Salad, seasoned Brussel Bites, and airy pastry Puffies served with raspberry sauce, plus a late-night-only showstopper, the Kitchen Sink Grand’ito, which wraps queso, crinkle-cut fries, egg, and chopped tenders into a giant handheld feast exclusive after 9 p.m, as reported by Allrecipes.

KFC’s experimental offshoot, Saucy, keeps growing - adding more food options and spots to grab a bite, just one year after making waves at launch. It kicked off near the end of 2024, giving the old-school fried chicken idea a slick update focused on crunchy tenders dipped in wild sauces. At first, things were simple - but not for long; soon came fun twists like Chick’itos, loaded mac dishes, and saucy rice combos that broke the usual takeout mold.

On top of that, three new outlets are popping up across Florida from December through January - one in Winter Park, two in Orlando - proving this edgy little sibling of KFC isn't slowing down anytime soon.

