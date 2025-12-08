Who was Alberto Rangel and what happened to him? GoFundMe raises $64,000 as UCSF hospital social worker mourned by colleagues

Alberto Rangel, a Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital social worker, was fatally stabbed by a patient [Representational Image] (Image via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital staff and community gathered on Sunday night to mourn the death of Alberto Rangel, 51. The UCSF social worker passed away on Saturday, December 6, two days after being attacked by a patient at the facility.

According to his Psychology Today profile, Rangel was a therapist with over 15 years of experience. He described himself as a “Gay, Latino, Bilingual, Bicultural therapist” specializing in CBT and ACT. Having worked with individuals dealing with trauma and traumatic loss, Alberto Rangel described his approach (via PsychologyToday.com):

“I have a strong mindfulness and community-oriented approach to address issues of depression, anxiety, grief, and interpersonal relationships.”

Alberto Rangel was a first-generation Mexican and grew up in Iowa. He worked as a social worker in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital’s Ward 86 – the HIV/AIDS care clinic at the facility. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Rangel was also an artist and a dancer. Katherine Alvarez, a former Ward 86 staffer, told Mission Local:

“He [Alberto] was a beautiful and kind soul.”

Rangel was attacked by a 34-year-old patient, Wilfredo Tortolero-Arriechi, who reportedly stabbed him multiple times in the neck and shoulder with a 5-inch kitchen knife. The suspect had threatened a doctor at the facility, and a deputy from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office (SFSO) was posted nearby.

The deputy had reportedly intervened and restrained the attacker, according to an SFSO spokesperson. The late social worker’s colleagues told the San Francisco Chronicle that it took over 10 minutes to transfer him to the operating room. Alberto Rangel underwent surgery but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

According to Mission Local, Jessica Hoopengardner, a Ward 86 nurse, described Rangel as “the most open-hearted, loving, non-judgemental, kind” person. She was among the other colleagues of the late social worker, who gathered for a candlelight vigil at the San Francisco General Hospital to mourn him.

A fundraiser was also launched, which has garnered support from the community and reached 770 donations.

The Alberto Rangel GoFundMe raises nearly $65,000 to honor the late San Francisco General Hospital social worker

After the therapist succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, his colleagues and other community members gathered on Sunday to pay him tribute. Monica Gandhi, a San Francisco resident, also launched a GoFundMe campaign to honor Alberto Rangel. Recounting the tragic incident and his demise, she wrote:

“On Thursday December 4th, Alberto went to work doing what he does best: providing excellent support and care to his patients and colleagues. In an unexpected tragedy, he was violently assaulted and passed on December 6.”

Gandhi paid Alberto a tribute, as she wrote:

“Alberto: a beloved spouse, brother, social worker, friend and human. We are creating this donation platform and will be sending the donations to an organization that was important to Alberto.”

Kamilla Tien, a GoFundMe user who donated $200, also remembered Rangel while writing:

“Alberto was my co-counselor for Camp Laurel one year. The kindest, most thoughtful, brilliant and funny human being. My heart breaks for him and his family. Sending many prayers.”

Like Tien, hundreds of other donors showcased their support for the late therapist. The GoFundMe campaign has already raised $64,964 and is nearing its $90,000 goal.