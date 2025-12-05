Peyton Peoples GoFundMe raises over $22,000 as community rallies around Detroit teen as she admits baby found in porch is her child

Peyton Peoples, a 16-year-old from Detroit, went into labor at home on Thanksgiving [Representational Image] (Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash)

The story of Peyton Peoples, a 16-year-old mother from Detroit, has garnered community support, as her GoFundMe page has raised over $22,000 within two days.

The fundraiser has received more than 670 donations and is inching closer to its $28,000 goal. According to the campaign description, Peyton recently gave birth at home, without realizing she was pregnant. Reflecting upon the unexpected situation, her mother, Kira Peoples, shared:

“She [Peyton Peoples] was scared and alone, and in her panic, she told me that someone had left a baby on our porch.”

Her mother asserted that they called the police, and the newborn was taken to the hospital. Kira added:

“When officers asked us to come in to rule out any connection, she finally broke down and told the truth. Baby Paxton was never on the porch at any point. He is a healthy baby boy.”

Kira, a single mother of four, stated that she plans to work night shifts, while Peyton will return to school. Despite her financial troubles, the new grandma described baby Paxton as a “new blessing.”

Kira Peoples urged the GoFundMe community to support her, as she wrote:

“We are now both single moms trying to navigate a very unexpected and emotional time but we are struggling with the sudden financial and personal challenges that come with this situation. Thank you for reading, for understanding, and for helping us in this incredibly difficult moment. Your kindness truly makes a difference.”

Peyton Peoples recounts going into labor and giving birth at her home

The teenage mother’s story has received media attention. Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK) recently interviewed Peyton Peoples and her mom, who detailed everything that happened on Thanksgiving Day. The 16-year-old was alone at home while her mother was visiting a family member. Peyton Peoples recounted:

“I was laying in bed and my water had broke and I went into the bathroom and I had Paxton.”

Peyton told Fox 2 Detroit:

"I cleaned him off and then looked up on TikTok how to cut my umbilical cord. I cut the cord and then wiped him off again.”

Peyton talked about being scared initially and lying to her about a stranger leaving the baby at their porch. Speaking about why she spun the story, the 16-year-old said:

“It's hard. It was already hard for her to raise us, and that just added another burden on her back, and I didn't want to do that.”

Kira Peoples, who got emotional, added:

“The baby is always a blessing. It was just that my baby went through this by herself.”

Kira also addressed the hate comments her daughter has received on social media and wrote in a Facebook post:

"I’mma say this and then I’mma leave it alone because it is what it is y’all gonna believe what y’all wanna believe y’all gonna spread lies half truth whatever! I stand with my daughter, right wrong indifferent! I don’t care what the world think. I don’t care if you feel like she knew or if I knew! I know who knew and it was God!! So take your issues up with The Man above! I stand in my truth and I’m making sure she standing in hers as well!"

Kira also acknowledged the kind words and encouragement her family has received so far. She added:

"We appreciate everything whether it’s good, bad or ugly. Also, if you know me well if you know the old me, I would’ve been going off on every comment everybody trying to pull up and fight the Internet, but I’m not doing it cause y’all got it have at it "

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Peyton’s father has passed away. He was reportedly fatally shot in a robbery seven months ago.