Who is businessman Peter Morton? Fortune explored as actress Rebecca Gayheart caught in PDA-filled moment with Hard Rock Cafe founder

Peter Morton and Rebecca Gayheart (Image via Getty)

Peter Morton, an American businessman, is famous for starting the Hard Rock Cafe and Hard Rock Hotel brands. He grew up in a family that worked in hospitality. His dad, Arnie Morton, started Morton's Steakhouse. Peter and Isaac Tigrett opened the first Hard Rock Cafe in London in 1971.

The brand grew big, reaching more than 300 spots in 70 countries. Morton also helped introduce Hard Rock Hotels, beginning with the Las Vegas property in 1995.

As time passed, Morton sold his parts of different Hard Rock businesses, making a lot of money.

In 1996, he and his business friends sold their Hard Rock Cafe rights to the Rank Organization for $410 million. People say Morton got about $300 million from this deal.

Ten years later, he and his partners sold the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for $770 million. These sales helped him build up his wealth, which, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is around $800 million.

His property investments also got people talking when he broke a Los Angeles sales record in 2018 by selling his Malibu house for $110 million.

The Los Angeles Times noted that Morton’s Malibu property featured 8,000 square feet of living space with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a swimming pool, a courtyard garden, and 100 feet of beachfront access.

Morton keeps his status as a key player in business and real estate, still grabbing people's attention, as his link to actress Rebecca Gayheart gets more notice.

“There are never going to be that many giant sales [in Malibu], because there are only so many homes that have a lot of beachfront and multiple parcels,” he explained. “We can say $110 million is a joke, but you can’t find multiple-lot properties like Morton’s,” real estate broker Jack Pritchett told the publication in 2018.

Rebecca Gayheart and Peter Morton’s growing connection amid her continued support for Eric Dane

Rebecca Gayheart has recently been linked romantically to Peter Morton, with sightings of the pair dating back to 2023.

Their connection resurfaced in December 2025 after photos emerged of the two sharing a kiss outside Beverly Hills restaurant E. Baldi, the same spot where they were previously seen on a double date in 2023.

Gayheart and Eric Dane, who share two daughters, separated in 2018 when she filed for divorce. She later withdrew the petition in March 2025 while Dane navigated his ALS diagnosis.

Despite the separation, Gayheart emphasized their continued bond, saying in April 2025,

“We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents. We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.”

While Gayheart and Morton have been seen together multiple times, neither has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship.

Morton’s high-profile business background and Gayheart’s ongoing support for Dane amid his health challenges continue to keep the public invested in their evolving personal lives.