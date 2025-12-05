When did Rebecca Gayheart file for divorce from Eric Dane? Details explored as she gets spotted with Peter Morton amid estranged husband's ALS struggles

Actress Rebecca Gayheart attends Step Up's 2025 Inspiration Awards at the Skirball Cultural Center on September 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Rebecca Gayheart has entered a new phase in her personal life, drawing public interest after being recently seen with Hard Rock cofounder Peter Morton. The actress, recognized for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, was photographed with Morton during a night out at Beverly Hills restaurant E-Baldi on December 3.

Their outing, which included displays of affection, comes as Gayheart continues to support her estranged husband, Eric Dane, through his ALS journey.

Gayheart and Dane, parents to two girls—Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13—split up a while back. Rebecca Gayheart asked for a divorce from Eric Dane in 2018, ending their seven-year marriage.

But she dropped the divorce case in March 2025, just before Dane told everyone about his ALS. People have seen Gayheart and Morton together since 2023.

They've shown up at big events, like the Chanel and Charles Finch dinner before the Oscars in early 2025. Even though folks keep talking about them being out together, neither has said anything about what's going on between them.

Her recent appearance with Morton follows comments she made about her continued support for Dane.

Speaking on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen podcast on November 17, Gayheart explained her commitment to maintaining family unity amid Dane’s health challenges.

“I am trying to show them that we show up for people no matter what,” she said, referring to their daughters. “He is our family. He is your father. We show up.”

Eric Dane continues his career and advocacy as Rebecca Gayheart supports him through ALS journey

Eric Dane, known for Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, shared in April 2025 that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

He has since remained active in his career while bringing broader visibility to the disease. He revealed that Gayheart remains central in his support system.

“We have managed to become better friends and better parents, and she is probably my biggest champion and my most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her,” he shared during an interview with Diane Sawyer.

Gayheart also spoke about their evolving relationship earlier in April 2025, noting, “We are really close. We are great co-parents… We really figured out the formula to staying a family.”

Dane keeps acting—he's in projects like Countdown—while dealing with his health issues. He's been honest about how hard ALS is when it comes to his kids. He's trying to help by joining talks and meetings to get more support for ALS research.

Gayheart is busy with her family, sharing parenting duties, and handling her own life. Her recent outing with Morton has gotten people talking, but she's clear about what matters most: being there for her kids and their dad as he faces this big change in his life.