What made Kim Kardashian open up so fast about failing the bar exam? Details explored

Kim Kardashian told her fans and followers online in November that she did not pass the California bar exam that she had taken in July. Now, the reality TV star opened up about why she decided to share the exam results so quickly.

She told Time Magazine in an interview about her new MasterClass, published on December 4, that she "didn't feel good" after learning that she failed the exam. Kardashian admitted that she took a minute to process it, but she wanted to be able to share it first. She explained:

"You get the results on a Friday, and I knew Sunday morning they were going to be live on the internet. So I wanted to mention it first and let people know that it didn't go my way."

She admits that the result "sucks" because she put a lot of time studying to pass the bar. But Kim Kardashian isn't deterred by the failure and said that she knows what she can do better. She added:

"You can feel sorry for yourself for a second, but I need to take that time and put it into studying more."

The All's Fair star also considers herself "pretty good at taking a failure and turning it around.

What is Kim Kardashian's plan now that she failed her California bar?

Kim Kardashian may have failed her first attempt on the California bar exam, but the reality TV star remains clear in her goals and what she wants to achieve. She said in her November Instagram post announcing the bar exam results that the dream of becoming a lawyer means too much for her to walk away from.

She said that she will "keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up" until she gets there.

She also wrote in her Instagram Story on November 8, per E! News, after announcing the results that "she was so close to passing" the test and that motivates her even more to pursue it.

Studying is also something that she "loved" to do, as she told journalist Martha Debayle in a November 20 interview with her All's Fair co-star Niecy Nash.

Kim Kardashian said that it "just wasn't [her] time' to pass the bar exam, but she's also taking it as a "bigger lesson" that she needed to do better and try harder. She's taking it as divine timing, saying:

"I'm not someone who will ever give up. I always look at things in a timing perspective. That just wasn't my time. And I'm okay with that."

And while she still feels "bummed" that she didn't pass the bar exam the first time she took it, she emphasized that it will be her time to pass "soon."

Kim Kardashian may not be a licensed lawyer yet, but she's playing a formidable one in Hulu's new legal drama, All's Fair. She stars as a divorce lawyer who started an all-female law firm with other female attorneys.