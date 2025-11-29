What does 'low brain activity' mean? Kim Kardashian's doctor reveals her brain health following aneurysm diagnosis

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian recently underwent a brain scan alongside Scott Disick during season 7, episode 6 of The Kardashians, where results suggested she has "low brain activity."

"Scott and I are both going to look at our brains today with Dr Daniel Amen. He does these brain scans to see how your brain health is really looking," Kim said.

The scans were conducted by Dr. Amen, who previously scanned the brains of Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian in a 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

During the November 27 episode, the celebrity doctor highlighted "holes" in Kim's brain scans, which, according to him, suggest that the front part of her brain "is less active than it should be."

"The front part of your brain is less active than it should be. With your frontal lobes, as they work now, it would be harder to manage stress and that's not good for you, especially as you're studying and you're getting ready to take the boards," the doctor explained.

Dr Daniel went on to say that the low activity could be because of the "chronic stress" she experiences while studying for the California bar exam.

"That just can't be. It just can't. I'm not accepting (that). I got to get on a plan to really figure this out because I have (expletive) to do this summer," Kim said.

However, the doctor revealed to Kim that she is "not terribly stressed, not anxious and not depressed." He also assured that she is "extraordinary in being positive" and does not have a high risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

"I have a beautiful brain. I heard that before," Kim said.

Speaking about Kim's ability to manage her emotions, Scott said:

"I've always wondered why Kim has been able to stay so calm during pretty much anything. I mean, she could get into a fist fight with one of her sisters and then be like, 'Should I get green tea or Earl tea?' and I'm like, 'I think you just assaulted somebody.' She's able to bottle up her emotions, and I don't know where they go. Maybe she's tucking them under her butt. That's why it's so big."

Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis

The Skims founder opened up about her diagnosis with an aneurysm in her brain in the November 20 episode of The Kardashians.

"I did a Prenuvo scan, and they called me today, and they're like, 'Everything looks great. But you have an aneurysm in your brain. They’re like, 'It’s been there for years. It was here a few years ago," Kim told Kourtney.

She shared that she called brain surgeon Keith Black after hearing from the doctor.

"I sent him a picture of it, and he was like, 'I want you to come in for all this imaging.' And then I asked, I was like, ‘Can I wait? 'Cause what makes it rupture?’ And they’re like, 'Just stress.'"

According to Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm is "a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain."

