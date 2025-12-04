Halle Berry Accuses Gavin Newsom of “Devaluing Women” After Menopause Bill Vetoes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Halle Berry speaks onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)

On Wednesday at the NYT DealBook event in NYC, Halle Berry went straight after California’s Governor, Gavin Newsom. During a talk about menopause, the Academy Award winner called out how he's shot down the state’s menopause bill - twice now. She made it clear she doubts his readiness for higher office.

What she said gave the discussion a punchy political twist, spotlighting not just the stalled law but also where Newsom might be headed next.

Halle Berry criticizes Newsom over women’s health policies, highlighting menopause care gaps

Halle Berry spoke up recently, blasting Governor Gavin Newsom for ignoring concerns tied to women, especially ones going through middle age or beyond. She stood before a full room, stressing how policy changes can affect countless lives - yet pointed at his past moves as shaky proof of leadership potential.

She said (via TMZ):

"...But that's okay, because he's not going to be governor forever, and with the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us in midlife, he probably should not be our next president either..."

The spark? A rejected proposal that’d make insurance include checkups and therapy for perimenopause and menopause, plus training some physicians who treat many younger-to-middle-aged women in related care methods. Right after she finished talking, Newsom walked onto stage with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin to chat about where the Democrats might head post-2024 election - but stayed quiet when asked about her sharp words.

However as TMZ reported, his rep Izzy Gardon, put out a note to the outlet, backing Berry's push, saying their team still wants better support available; however, they feared the law could accidentally hike medical bills for tens of thousands already struggling paycheck to paycheck.

Berry’s comments have reignited debate over menopause care and women’s health, putting pressure on policymakers like Newsom to address these issues while signaling potential future collaboration.

