Why did Paris cancel its New Year's Eve concert on the Champs-Élysées? Details explored

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 24: Red lights decorate the trees to illuminate the Champs-Elysees avenue with the Arc de Triomphe in the background for Christmas and New Year celebrations on November 24, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Paris' Champs-Élysées will not witness the traditional concert this year, which has been a part of New Year's Eve for the last two years. Minister of the Interior of France Laurent Nuñez sent a letter on Wednesday, ordering state officials to treat festive events as high-risk targets.

For more than a decade, the Champs-Élysées has become a grand opening party on New Year's Eve, with the concert becoming a part of it a few years ago. However, the musical event will not take place this year due to security concerns. The decision was due to a request from the Préfecture de Police and was also supported by the Mairie du VIIIᵉ arrondissement.

According to Nunez's letter seen by BFMTV, he made references to the 2024 brutal attack in Magdeburg in December and the 2018 shooting in Strasbourg. The Telegraph reported that regional authorities have been urged to undertake crowd-controlling measures, restrict vehicle movement, and also monitor video surveillance networks as and when needed.

The directive to be cautious has not just been given to the police but to "all actors in the security sector." According to The Telegraph, that would include local mayors, private security, volunteer groups, as well as transport operators. The outlet further reported that over a million people were expected to gather for the event on New Year's Eve.

Another reason behind security concerns was reportedly the police's struggle to control massive crowds during such events last year. While over 6,000 officers were deployed, police chiefs believed that those numbers were still not enough.

The decision to cancel the New Year's Eve concert on Paris' Champs-Élysées has received mixed reactions

While the decision to cancel the traditional concert on New Year's Eve happened due to security concerns, it has faced mixed reactions. Former interior minister Bruno Retailleau, who is also the head of Les Républicains, believed that people must be allowed to celebrate together.

According to The Telegraph, Retailleau argued that "there must be moments to celebrate—to allow the nation to come together." Emmanuel Grégoire, a mayoral hopeful, also did not seem impressed by the decision taken by outgoing mayor Anne Hidalgo. According to Grégoire, the decision to cancel was a "failure of responsibility" and destroys civic spirit across the city.

"This is a serious decision. Could you imagine cancelling the July 14 parade?" wondered Grégoire.

He additionally stated that the New Year's Eve concert is "a popular event in which there has never been any significant problem." Amid a lot of criticism, the step was accepted by many. According to the outlet, Jeanne d'Hauteserre, mayor of the 8th arrondissement, believed that the avenue was not built to accommodate such a huge crowd.

"I think it's a good decision not to repeat it this year. The avenue isn't designed to accommodate a concert crowd this size," said d'Hauteserre.

This is not the first time that Paris' Champs-Élysées has faced security concerns. According to The Telegraph, security experts have previously raised questions regarding safety issues at the avenue.