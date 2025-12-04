“Likely prevented a tragedy”: Rideshare driver praised over helping woman escape while husband repeatedly rammed into vehicle in viral video

The identity of the rideshare driver has not been revealed along with the woman and the suspect (Image via Getty)

A rideshare driver is trending after he helped a woman reportedly being chased by her husband. The incident happened last month. A video of the same started going viral on Thursday, December 4.

As per WBAL-TV, the duo was even attacked by the woman’s husband. The rideshare driver eventually suffered some injuries and was hospitalized. The suspect is yet to be taken into custody. On the other hand, the Vancouver Police Department praised the driver in a statement.

“We want to acknowledge the incredible courage and quick thinking of the rideshare driver, whose actions likely prevented a tragedy,” the police said.

The cops stated that the woman and the driver were followed by the man after the latter picked her up from work. Pictures of a car are currently trending, where the rear side was completely damaged. This was the result of the suspect allegedly hitting the car frequently, and it was almost pushed over an embankment.

Vancouver Police claimed that the car was hit around four times, which broke the windshield. As of this writing, the identities of the suspect or the woman, and the driver have not been revealed.

Police reveal more details on social media: Rideshare driver and the woman’s escape explained

The entire moment of the suspect following the woman and the driver was recorded on a dashcam. Sharing the footage on Facebook last week, the Vancouver Police added a warning that the clip could be disturbing.

As per the statement, the rear side of the vehicle collapsed at one point after being hit multiple times. All of these happened before the early morning hours. The police confirmed that the car that rammed into the rideshare driver’s vehicle has been found.

“Despite the extreme damage and ongoing danger, the rideshare driver was able to flee the area and bring the passenger safely to our west precinct, where officers immediately contacted them," the post reads.

The video from the post shows that the woman and the rideshare driver were travelling normally until they were suddenly hit from the side. The latter did not stop his car, which was spotted shaking in the clip. Notably, the duo’s faces were covered while they were heard shouting at the same time.

The woman contacted someone immediately, and the man on the other side told her that he was contacting 911. The rideshare driver asked the woman if she knew the suspect, following which the latter told her to drive to the nearest police station.

The cops added that all leads are being followed to find the suspect. Moreover, the detectives and other agencies have collaborated to ensure that all the individuals are safe. Further updates are awaited as the investigation continues.