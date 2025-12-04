General Mills revives discontinued Peanut Butter Boppers as company taps into Stranger Things trend

CHONGQING, CHINA - MARCH 16: In this photo illustration, the General Mills logo is displayed on a smartphone screen, with the company's latest stock market performance and candlestick charts visible in the background, highlighting General Mills' real-time financial trends, stock price fluctuations, market volatility, and investment developments within the food and consumer goods industry, on March 16, 2025, in Chongqing, China. (Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Fans of ‘80s snacks and the hit show Stranger Things can celebrate now. General Mills is reviving Nature Valley Peanut Butter Boppers, a snack it discontinued over 30 years ago. This return aligns with the buzz surrounding the release of the first episodes from Stranger Things' final season on Netflix.

"Get ready to dust off the Walkman, turn back the clock and maybe open a rift or two. The nostalgic Nature Valley Peanut Butter Boppers from the 1980s have reappeared, and this time, they’ve made their way to Hawkins, Indiana," General Mills official website said.

Last week, individuals plunged into the reality of the Upside Down, reviving the 80s and wearing retro clothes, listening to old songs, and the food brands featured on the screen were Doritos, Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper and Eggo waffles. Gatorade did not leave its fans behind; instead, it revived the Citrus Cooler taste of the 1980s and introduced a Lemon-Lime Gatorade glass bottle kit to its loyalists.

Now, Nature Valley’s Peanut Butter Boppers are returning as part of this nostalgic trend. These snacks made their debut in 1985 with three flavors, but by 1986, their popularity had led to the addition of five flavors. Each Bopper has a crispy outer layer covered in rice cereal and a smooth peanut butter filling. The flavors include Fudge Chip, Honey Crisp, Peanut Crunch, Fudge Graham and Cookie Crunch.

The company is first reintroducing the Fudge Chip flavor for a short time. The packaging features the Nature Valley logo printed upside down, a nod to Stranger Things. The snack is said to be "hard on the outside, gooey on the inside," which has sparked comparisons to the eerie Upside Down world from the show.

On December 3, fans will get the chance to buy a special-edition kit on sreppob.com (Boppers backward) for $19.87. Inside the kit, they'll find a box of Fudge Chip Boppers, a t-shirt, and a recipe card. Another batch of 250 kits will go on sale starting December 5, but while supplies last. If someone misses it, Nature Valley plans to share a recipe on December 8, allowing people to make Peanut Butter Boppers at home.

“We’re beyond excited to bring Boppers back from the 1980s and into fans’ hands one more time,” said Ray Joncas, VP, Bars Business Unit at General Mills. “The beloved creamy, indulgent peanut butter-filled snack is the perfect match for streaming the new season, and we can’t wait for fans to enjoy!”

This rebranding is based on the sense of nostalgia that many people have for the snack and the almost nostalgic 1980s flavor celebrated in Stranger Things. General Mills is reviving its special-edition Peanut Butter Boppers to allow fans to experience a taste of their old-time, crunchy-creamy favorite as they settle in to watch the finale episodes of the show, airing on December 25.

Combining an '80s retro snack with a massive pop culture hit, General Mills has made Peanut Butter Boppers a necessity for the fans of Stranger Things and old-school snacks. This announcement highlights the connection between the two, marking yet another successful brand tie-in that will be unveiled for a limited time and specially packaged in response to the Netflix show.