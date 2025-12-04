Who is Nicole Grikstas's mom? Poorstacy’s child’s mother accused mom of calling DCF a month before child neglect arrest

Rapper Poorstacy was in a motel with his child and his girlfriend when he died on November 29. (Image via Instagram/@poorstacy)

Fans and supporters have been wondering about the cause of Poorstacy’s untimely death and the circumstances surrounding his last moments ever since it was reported that the rapper passed away on November 29 at the age of 26. As new details emerge in the case, Poorstacy’s girlfriend, Nicole Grikstas has been arrested for child neglect of the couple’s toddler.

Nicole Grikstas had earlier accused her mother of calling the DCF on her. Nicole’s mother is Sonata Grikstas. Originally, from Taurage, Lithuania, Sonata now lives in Boca Raton, Florida, and is the spa manager at Broken Sound Club, as per her Facebook page.

Nicole was arrested some time after Poorstacy, who’s real name was Carlito Milfort, died of apparent suicide, as per Complex.

She and the rapper were suspected of using dr*gs in the presence of their child, who was also in the room with his mother when Poorstacy allegedly shot himself.

POORSTACY's baby mama has been arrested ... with cops alleging drug use in the presence of the couple's young child in the days before the rapper's death ... and we're learning she and the young child were in the room when the musician killed himself.

Nicole Grikstas was arrested… pic.twitter.com/2qvSlInY30 — Ernesto Abreu (@ernestolabreu) December 3, 2025

Nicole Grikstas had previously accused her mother of calling the DCF

Back in October, Nicole Grikstas gave insights into her troubled relationship with her family, most notably with her mother Sonata. In a Facebook post in which she attached numerous screenshots, Nicole accused Sonata of creating trouble for her and her son, and wrote,

“Sonata Grikstas…You never cared about your family, all you care about is how you look to everyone else on Facebook and Instagram. All you have done trying to protect my son is cause him more trauma!”

In the screenshots that Nicole attached from a text conversation with her mother, she further accused her mother of allegedly neglecting her and causing immense pain and trauma to her during her childhood.

The mother daughter duo also discussed an event during which ‘Lito,’ perhaps referring to Poorstacy’s real name, Carlito, was mentioned. References to using dr*gs and violent interactions between family members were also made in the conversation.

Later on, on November 18, Nicole revealed that Sonata called the DCF, and accused her mother of attempting to take her son away from her.

Nicole made the claims in a caption alongside a video of her and her son, in which her son could be heard saying, “You’re such a good mom!” Nicole wrote,

“After another day of having to find out my mom calls DCF on me again! And then I hear my son say this to me out of all times I needed to hear this, I honestly can’t believe how heaven sent he is. Despite how much my mom tries to take my son away from me I know my son and I have an unbreakable bond. I just don’t understand how he knows and feels everything I feel.”

What happened with Nicole Grikstas and Poorstacy in the hours leading up to the rapper’s death?

An affidavit by the Boca Raton Police is shedding more light into the days and moments leading up to Poorstacy’s death on November 29.

According to TMZ, Poorstacy and Nicole had been staying in a motel in Boca Raton for up to a week before the rapper’s death, where they took multiple dr*gs and fought while in their child’s presence.

As per Daily Mail, the rapper and Nicole accused each other of cheating while on the dr*g binge, and Poorstacy also accused Nicole of hiding dr*gs.

The affidavit also stated that Poorstacy attempted to find dr*gs on the person of Nicole, and in the process allegedly removed her clothes without her permission, in addition to hitting her.

Afterwards, the affidavit notes that the rapper took turns to aim a gun at Nicole and then at himself, finally allegedly shooting himself in the head.

All this while, Daily Mail noted that as per the affidavit, neither Nicole, nor Poorstacy attempted to shift the child out of the harmful environment.