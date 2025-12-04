Legal dispute escalates as LexisNexis denies attorney's claim of AI involvement in Fat Joe lawsuit filings

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 16: Fat Joe attends The Intersection Of Latin And Hip-Hop at The Billboard Latin Music Week Miami 2024 at The Fillmore Miami Beach on October 16, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

The ongoing legal battle involving Fat Joe has taken a new turn as LexisNexis disputes allegations made by attorney Tyrone Blackburn regarding the use of artificial intelligence in case filings. The dispute escalated after Fat Joe’s legal team accused Blackburn of citing non-existent cases in an opening brief and noted that Blackburn attributed the errors to a LexisNexis AI feature.

Attorney Joe Tacopina reacted strongly to the situation, telling TMZ,

“Tyrone Blackburn is truly astonishing -- just when I thought his web of lies couldn’t sink to new lows, he manages to outdo himself yet again.” Tacopina added, “Time after time, he’s been scolded by judges for fabricating cases or fined for falsifying legal matters, so it’s undoubtedly clear that he’s a pathological liar.” He concluded, “It’s only a matter of time before he’s disbarred for making a complete mockery of the legal profession.”

LexisNexis disputes attorney’s claim of using its AI tools amid ongoing Fat Joe lawsuit controversy

New legal documents obtained by TMZ include a letter submitted by Fat Joe’s attorneys from the head of legal at LexisNexis. The company states that Blackburn “was not an authorized user or subscriber” of any LexisNexis AI products, contradicting Blackburn’s previous claims.

The letter also asserts that LexisNexis is not responsible for any legal mistakes made by the attorney.

Blackburn responded, telling TMZ,

“Currently, I do not have a LexisNexis account. But when I researched that brief, I used LexisNexis.” He added that he intends to “publish all of my research on the docket, as well as my invoice from LexisNexis that shows them trying to collect from me, which I have refused to pay.”

The controversy arrives as Blackburn faces additional legal trouble unrelated to the AI dispute. As the civil case involving Fat Joe continues, Blackburn has also been arrested and indicted for allegedly running over a process server with a car.