Why is Meghan Markle's father in intensive care? Estranged Thomas Markle Sr. faces serious illness and follow-up procedure

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's father who has been estranged from her since 2018, has been admitted to an intensive care unit after undergoing an emergency surgery in the Philippines. Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr., told The Daily Mail on Wednesday - December 3, 2025 - that he now faces a second surgery to remove a blood clot.

He said that his father was gravely ill at home on Tuesday and needed to be rushed to the hospital. Markle Jr. added:

"I took my dad to a hospital close to our home and they did various scans and the doctors said his life was in imminent danger. They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the center of the city."

He explained that Thomas Markle underwent three hours of emergency surgery early on Wednesday and remains in the intensive care unit.

Thomas Markle's daughter, Samantha, also admitted to Daily Mail that while his father is a "strong man," she thinks that the strain of the last couple of years has taken its toll on him and his health.

Samantha Markle explained that their father had gone through two heart attacks, a stroke, and was affected by an earthquake in the Philippines.

She's hoping he can "pull through" again this time. Her brother is also asking everyone around the world to keep their father in their thoughts and prayers.

Thomas Markle Jr. wishes Meghan Markle to show "compassion" amid their father's health battle

Meghan Markle has reportedly been estranged from his father, Thomas Markle, since 2018 when he married Prince Harry. King Charles - then Prince of Wales - ended up walking her to the altar.

Her father has reportedly never met the couple's children, not Harry. And in the wake of his latest health battle, his son, Thomas Markle Jr., has a message to her. He said via Daily Mail:

"My only wish is that Meghan shows my father some compassion. He is literally fighting for his life."

Markle Jr. has been his father's primary caregiver since he had a stroke years ago. They both moved to the Philippines back in January, which Markle previously said was a move to "escape" from the constant reminders of his and Meghan Markle's estrangement.

He recently told the Daily Mail that there are daily stories about Harry and Meghan, which is also a constant reminder to him that she is refusing to talk to him.

Markle also told the outlet that his dying wish is to see his grandchildren.

As for Meghan Markle, she told Oprah in a 2021 interview that her estrangement from her father was partly because she felt "betrayed" when her father posed for photos for the paparazzi and allegedly lied about talking to the press.

Meghan Markle's father is a retired Emmy-winning Hollywood lighting director.