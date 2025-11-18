How is Meghan Markle celebrating Thanksgiving this year? Sussex family turns Montecito garden into holiday harvest

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - AUGUST 15: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle will celebrate Thanksgiving 2025 using products from her garden. She added that the latest product from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, comes from a joint effort between her family.



The Duchess of Sussex’s latest Sage Honey from As Ever is a combination of Sage from the family garden and beeswax from the apiary in the family’s Montecito home in California.

As Ever’s November 18, 2025, newsletter reads:

"When dreaming up the Holiday Collection months ago, Meghan imagined what it would taste like to have a sage honey drizzled on her Thanksgiving turkey,"

It continued:

"Those strolls, with Archie and Lili running in tow, her husband checking on the bees, Pula chasing the ball with Mia trying to keep up — those were the sun-drenched moments that made an everyday walk something a bit more magical. And that sage, that purple, that scent around the garden, was always there in the background,"

The Sage honey product is introduced as an “aromatic and earthy” ingredient that is inspired by treats enjoyed by Meghan and her family. The As Ever product is available on the website for $32 for a 9-oz jar.

More details on Meghan Markle’s Sage Honey from As Ever

According to the brand’s newsletter, Sage Honey can be used as a glaze on either the Thanksgiving vegetables or the turkey. The company suggests blending the Sage Honey with cooking stock, dijorn mustard, lemon juice and spices to create a glaze for a tasty Thanksgiving turkey meal.

The Sage Honey can also be added to a vinaigrette or tea.

"Our Sage Honey is now available for your holiday table, to beautifully dress your Thanksgiving feast—either on the bird or on the vegetables. Or in a vinaigrette. Or as a spoonful in your tea. This special honey is the top holiday tip you’ll want to share. Enjoy!"

The Suits actress shared details about what Thanksgiving was like for her family in Montecito in an interview with Marie Claire in November 2024. She stated that their celebrations were always “low-key.”

There was always space for friends, family and acquaintances to drop by:

“I think you always make sure there’s room at the table for your friends who don’t have family, which is really key."

