Dancing With the Stars alum Alix Earle stuns judges with her Argentine tango at the semi finals

Dancing With the Stars (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Dancing With the Stars alum Alix Earle and dancing pro Val were one of the semi-finalists as she performed an impressive Argentine tango that viewers might have seen this season so far. Alix danced to Prince's first US top 10 hit, “Little Red Corvette.”

Alix Earle reflected on her time on the hit ABC dancing show. Earle told The Hollywood Reporter that after Dancing With the Stars, there has been some reach-out and that it is a space that she respects.

Earle further added that she just wants to take her time and due diligence on making sure she could even do something to a level where she should be cast. Judge Bruni Tonioli was surely impressed as he stated,

“You have the potential to go all the way to the end.”

Dancing With the Stars alum Alix Earle receives heartfelt praise from Carrie Ann Inaba

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba was truly impressed by Alix's performance, as she said

“You have grown the most, steadily, in all aspects of performance." It was a "fantastic" dance, but pointed out that she looked like she was "gripping onto" the dance instead of being in full control of it. “I agree. Out of all the competitors who are here tonight, you have grown the most, steadily, in all aspects. You’re really blossoming.”

For the second performance, Earle did a Viennese waltz routine to “Purple Rain.” Carrie Ann loved the performance as she said that "a performance like this is going to go down in history", while calling it a "passionate, beautiful performance." Derek Hough praised the performance as he said

“I didn't like it. I loved it. I do not doubt that we’re going to see you in those finals.”

The panellist admitted that Alix thinks she has "potential to go all the way," and that she had "beautiful lines." Bruno called Alix a "red goddess with great shapes and lines and body work." However, Bruno pointed out that “there were a couple of moves that could have been a little bit sharper.”

Alix Earle breaks the silence about the possibility of an Earle family reality show

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the popular social media personality was asked about a reported Earle family reality show happening. Earle said that it is something that they have been talking about a lot as a family, as there is a lot of fun banter and behind-the-scenes people have not seen yet. She further explained,

“So we will see what’s to come. There’s nothing 100 percent locked in, but even exploring the opportunity to potentially do something with my family is so fun and surreal. I love that I get to share experiences with my family. I think they’re such amazing, fun characters that if we ever did something, it would be amazing.”

Alix Earle also talked about her performances on DWTS, explaining how she tries her best to apply those corrections and also studies the styles of dances as she goes home and watches amazing contemporary dances that have been on Dancing With the Stars before and tries to understand what made their performances so good.

