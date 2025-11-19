"Keeps me close to home": Dancing with the Stars' Robert Irwin reveals his dad's shirt is his good luck charm

Dancing with the Stars contestant Robert Irwin (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 contestant Robert Irwin recently opened up about some personal and emotional things in his life, including the two good luck charms he has.

The 21-year-old wildlife conservationist posted a clip on Instagram on November 18, 2025, where he was seen wearing a blue, distorted, scratched and old shirt, which Irwin revealed belonged to his father, Steve Irwin.

Robert spoke about how he got the shirt all patched up and now, as a ritual, wears it every time he appears on the Dancing with the Stars studio and does his first rehearsals in that blue shirt before his final performances in costume, making him feel close to his dad.

"It just keeps me close to home, keeps me close to him, it just feels like a big hug," he said.

Steve Irwin, also known as "The Crocodile Hunter," was an Australian zookeeper, conservationist, television personality, wildlife educator and environmentalist who died in 2006 at the age of 44, when Robert was just two years old.

Here's what Dancing with the Stars' Robert Irwin said in the emotional Instagram clip

Robert Irwin shared an emotional behind-the-scenes look at his Dancing With the Stars ritual, opening up in a pair of Instagram videos about the two good-luck charms he brings with him every show day:

"Every show day on Dancing With The Stars, I have two good luck charms that I bring with me. And I wanted to share it with you. These two things are a way to keep me close to home, and that's what's most important to me. This ring and this shirt."

The first charm he revealed was his late father Steve Irwin’s shirt, as Robert recalled finding it while going through his dad’s things:

"It's absolutely tattered and had holes and all sorts in it and missing buttons. So I went and got it all fixed up, new buttons attached, everything all patched back up again, and all the holes repaired, and kind of got it back up to scratch, and I like that it still looks and feels like him."

He reflected on how every worn spot on the shirt still held meaning, with each of the tears, holes and missing buttons telling another story, as this shirt had definitely seen a lot. Robert added that it represents the way his dad lived and has now become part of his weekly routine:

"Every morning when it’s show day, when it’s Tuesday, I put it on to go to the studio before we get into wardrobe. I do our first rehearsals and I'm always wearing this shirt. So, before you guys see my dance in costume, I’ve always done that dance at least once in Dad’s shirt."

The Dancing with the Stars finalist expressed that wearing it feels deeply comforting, keeping him close to his family, his home and his father. He added:

Every time I step out into the ballroom, I represent my message, my dad’s legacy, my home, my family. It is such an honor to do that.

Robert opened up about the other good-luck charm he keeps with him, a ring in the second video posted on Instagram. He said,

"Not only do I bring my dad’s old shirt, but I also have this, a ring that is really, really special to me."

The ring ties back to his childhood and to his father. He said,

"So, a while ago, I was cleaning out my dad's office. 1 of the things I found was a set of keys from our original childhood home. I actually took those keys and got them melted down and turned into a ring, and then I got an engraving '1638' because Australia Zoo, my home, is 1638 Steve Irwin Way."

He now wears the ring every week as part of his show-day ritual, which takes place every Tuesday morning when he goes in for the Dancing with the Stars live taping, calling it “the most beautiful experience.”

He added that he wanted his dad to feel connected to this chapter of his life, emphasizing just how much his father’s legacy means to him:

“I know I wouldn’t be here without him and his legacy that I get to continue.”

Lastly, Robert expressed that he felt incredibly grateful as he entered the final stretch of the competition, believing this moment was meaningful. He explained that he was dancing with a purpose and for a cause that meant a great deal to him.

He reminded fans that, at his core, he views himself first and foremost as an animal conservationist. He continues the work his parents began through their nonprofit, Wildlife Warriors, as well as through Australia Zoo, the Wildlife Hospital, and the various conservation projects they support globally.

"That is what I represent every time I'm in the ballroom, and it is an honour to do that," he said.

Stay tuned for more updates.