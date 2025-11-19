What happened with Carshawnda Hatter? Video of pregnant woman and her son getting beaten by elementary school kids in Chicago sparks outrage online

Chicago woman Carshawnda Hatter and her son were attacked by elementary school kids (representative image).(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Chicago woman Carshawnda Hatter and her young son are going viral after a video of them being beaten up by a mob of elementary school kids spread on social media.

Hatter was walking her two kids, a daughter and her 9-year-old son, from Orville Bright Elementary School on Monday (November 17) when the kids started following them.

They recorded while provoking Carshawnda and her son by screaming profanities.

Notably, Carshawnda is pregnant and has sickle cell disease, a genetic disorder that affects hemoglobin cells.

In the viral two-minute-long video, Hatter grabbed her children to protect them as the kids cornered them. Then the elementary students started punching her.

The 33-year-old woman fell with her son and daughter, and the kids continued to kick and punch them. Her son tried to shield her. However, he was hit as well.

Trending clip out of Chicago showing a pregnant mom with sickle cell disease and her kids getting brutally jumped by a mob of “kids” near Orville T. Bright Elementary has parents shocked and demanding CPS make real changes & arrests. 😳



pic.twitter.com/bNh54sgicA — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) November 18, 2025

According to the Daily Mail's report, after the physical attack, Carshawnda and her children went to Trinity Hospital for treatment. She livestreamed from the hospital, letting people know that she was in critical condition and needed medical attention.

Hatter then showed her son, who had a bruise on his face, and her daughter, and stated that they were fine.

The clip spread online, enraging netizens and locals. Carshawnda spoke to the media on Tuesday outside the Orville Bright Elementary School.

She was surrounded by parents who demanded justice and a statement from the school.

The Chicago woman told the press that the kids were waiting to attack them. They followed her the entire time, and eventually her and her son.

"They were literally waiting [along] the way we walk home, just to jump all of us. So I asked my kids to come to the next side of the street with me, so they wouldn't get jumped. So we kept walking. They followed us all the way, and then they fought my son and hit my son first. Then they dragged me in the grass," Carshawnda Hatter stated.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said that he was "deeply disturbed" by the viral video of Carshawnda Hatter being attacked

The Mayor tweeted on Tuesday, calling the incident "unacceptable." Johnson stated that he was "deeply disturbed" and instructed leaders from his office to cooperate with Chicago Public Schools (CPS), Chicago Police Department (CPD), and Chicago Housing Authority (CHA).

Brandon Johnson noted that the police have been ordered to make sure public security is in place in that area, and CHA has been asked to support the Hatter family.

The Mayor also shared that local community-based organizations have been requested to provide "safe passage" for the other students and parents at Orville Bright Elementary School.

He thanked the community for supporting Carshawnda and noted the importance of counselors and mental health professionals in schools. Johnson stated that the kids must be taught that violence is never acceptable.

He also claimed that he would closely follow the case and receive updates on the situation.

Chicago Public Schools released a statement to the press as well, saying that they were "horrified" and are working closely with the victims.

Meanwhile, X user @ImMeme0 uploaded a video of a Chicago resident in the area.

The woman shared that the same group of kids has allegedly been behaving in that way in the community for a long time. Stay tuned for more updates.